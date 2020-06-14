76 Apartments for rent in Lockport, IL with garage

Apartment List
Lockport apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >


1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
106 Units Available
Highland Ridge
16234 West 143rd Street, Lockport, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1207 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lockport
1 Unit Available
16017 Tiger Drive
16017 Tiger Drive, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1342 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
16663 South Windsor Lane
16663 South Windsor Lane, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1665 sqft
Immediate occupancy! Beautiful and super clean, move in ready. Conveniently located to I-355.
Results within 5 miles of Lockport


1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:05am
$
31 Units Available
Riverstone
308 Woodcreek Dr, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
$883
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$947
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
810 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens. Tenants get access to a business center, media room and volleyball court. Right near I-355 and I-55. Close to DuPage River Park for a convenient natural getaway.


1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Willowbridge
21 Units Available
Woodlands of Crest Hill
1615 Arbor Ln, Crest Hill, IL
Studio
$798
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,034
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
845 sqft
With easy access to Route 30, these apartments offer four different floor plans to choose from. Units are spacious with plenty of storage space, and include appliances. The community has access to a gym.


1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Highpoint Apartments
17 Units Available
Highpoint
175 S Highpoint Dr, Romeoville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1117 sqft
Situated nearby all the shopping and dining options that South Weber Road has to offer, this community features a concierge, volleyball court, gym and clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Apartments have been recently renovated.


1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Montclare
14 Units Available
The Brook on Janes
401 Janes Avenue, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
$1,199
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1102 sqft
Conveniently located near I-355 and I-55 for easy commuting. Close to IKEA, The Promenade, and nature preserves. Enjoy stylish design and spacious floor plans in these elegant apartments.


1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
16 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
Studio
$1,242
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,426
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2114 Hawthorne Ave
2114 Hawthorne Street, Crest Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
3 bd 2 ba spacious split level Crest Hill - 3 bd 2 ba brick spacious split level with an attached 1 car garage. Great sized family room, living room, and finished additional spaces in basement to be used as a 4th bedroom, playroom or office.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bridal Wreath Acres
1 Unit Available
1008 Cypress Ln
1008 Cypress Lane, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1008 sqft
1008 Cypress Ln - Property Id: 292065 Beautifully rehabbed House with new Hardwood Floors, New Porcelain Tiles, new Bathroom, Custom Moldings, New Granite Counters, New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Subway Style Backsplash, New Electric Service,

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
405 Sherman St
405 Sherman Street, Joliet, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,195
2150 sqft
405 Sherman is an amazing 5 Bedroom, 2 bathroom house located in Joliet. This property has been recently updated with fresh paint, recent carpet and refinished hardwood flooring.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
200 Duncan St.
200 Duncan Street, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$845
968 sqft
200 Duncan is a 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom house located in Joliet. The house features hardwood flooring throughout, updated kitchen, roomy front porch, basement, finished attic, and a 2 car detached garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Reedwood
1 Unit Available
505 Park Drive
505 Park Drive, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1680 sqft
505 Park Dr. is a stunning 3 Bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom House Located in West Joliet. This house has been beautifully updated with refinished hardwood floors and all original woodwork throughout.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hampton Park
1 Unit Available
336 Macon Avenue
336 Macon Avenue, Romeoville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
New stainless steel appliances. Screened porch in the back. Close to bike/running trail. Five minutes from elementary school. 3 miles from middles school and 1.1 miles from high school. Tool shed in the background.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lakewood Falls
1 Unit Available
14245 South Chandler Court
14245 Chandler Court, Will County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1516 sqft
Great cul -de -sac location ** house backs up to a pond and has a wooded view **Big fenced yard ** 3 BR, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hacker
1 Unit Available
2301 Bicentennial Avenue
2301 Bicentennial Avenue, Crest Hill, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
VAILABLE TO MOVE IN 5/15/2020, 3RD FLOOR UNIT 2 LARGE BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND NEWER KITCHEN APPLIANCES. LAUNDRY IN UNIT. GAS HEAT WITH CENTRAL AIR. NEW FLOORING IN LIVING ROOM, SLIDING DOOR LEADS TO BALCONY.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
205 Edward Street
205 Edward Street, Joliet, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1616 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 1 Bath home. 2 Bedrooms on main floor. Full Basement, so no shortage of storage space! Large, deep lot. Extra big eat-in Kitchen, living room and family room downstairs, and a family room upstairs. Section 8 welcome.
Results within 10 miles of Lockport


1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,212
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,993
1262 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.


1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1100 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.


1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Thornberry Woods Apartment Homes
7501 Gladstone Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,216
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1206 sqft
Luxury units include fireplace, carpet, bathtub, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Residents live in community with pool, parking, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym. Located just minutes from Naperville.


1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:26am
$
32 Units Available
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1111 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.


1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:13am
7 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Bridges
6690 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1159 sqft
The Cinemark Seven Bridges and IMAX, along with a variety of other shopping and entertainment options, are convenient to this property. Units feature fireplaces and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym available.


1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
52 Units Available
Enclave At 127th
23760 W 127th St, Plainfield, IL
Studio
$1,240
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1112 sqft
Within easy reach of Lake Renwick Preserve and I-55. Each apartment features a private entryway and a kitchen with wood-look floors and granite countertops. Select apartments come with private patios or balconies and attached garages.


1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
10 Units Available
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,733
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,932
1844 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.
City Guide for Lockport, IL

If you think the city name -- Lockport, Illinois - has anything to do with a lock or a port, you would be, well, right. The Illinois and Michigan Canal was constructed to link Lake Michigan with the Illinois and Mississippi River, a critical point in the development of the state and the Chicago area.

The canal and the Illinois River are part of the fabric of Lockport that goes much deeper than just the name. Lockport helped push Chicago to fame and glory in its early years, but the 24,839 residents that live here now see it as more than just a historical canal near the Windy City. Just by walking around town these days, it's easy to see that it's in motion, and not stuck in what it was before. You can even hear Kanye West being played. While museums and landmarks showcase the town's story, establishments like the William Alexander Wine Studio and green spaces like Clover Ridge Park show that Lockport values a social atmosphere and nature. On top of that, proximity to Joliet and Chicago means that getting out and exploring the greater region is quite easy. That combination of qualities makes Lockport a fine place to live, especially if you love canals. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lockport, IL

Lockport apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

