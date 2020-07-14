All apartments in Lake County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

848 Bluebird St

848 Bluebird Street · No Longer Available
Location

848 Bluebird Street, Lake County, IL 60015

Amenities

HUGE 4Bed/2.5Bath Park West subdivision Deerfield STEVENSON School District - Updated 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome in great Park West subdivision STEVENSON School District. Freshly painted with all new windows and sliding patio door in 2017, hardwood floors in the family, living and dining rooms. Kitchen was updated in 2016 with 42" wood cabinets, granite countertops with tile backsplash. The living and dining rooms create a large, bright space with access to the back porch. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs, feature ceiling fans and large closets including a 6x6 walk in in the master. Both full bathrooms are updated, the master bathroom has 2 separate vanities with granite countertops and high end tile work in the shower. The lower level is HUGE with a 21x21 finished recreation room and 22x23 laundry room with tons of storage space. Don't let this one get away!

School Data
Elementary: Earl Pritchett (102)
Junior High: Aptakisic (102)
High School: Adlai E Stevenson (125)

Tenant responsible for all utilities

RPM Suburban Chicago
(847)455-9500

*Information including sq. Footages, lot sizes, etc. Are reliable but, not guaranteed therefore, confirmation should be received through personal inspection with or by a professional.

(RLNE4459854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 848 Bluebird St have any available units?
848 Bluebird St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, IL.
What amenities does 848 Bluebird St have?
Some of 848 Bluebird St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 848 Bluebird St currently offering any rent specials?
848 Bluebird St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 848 Bluebird St pet-friendly?
No, 848 Bluebird St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 848 Bluebird St offer parking?
No, 848 Bluebird St does not offer parking.
Does 848 Bluebird St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 848 Bluebird St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 848 Bluebird St have a pool?
No, 848 Bluebird St does not have a pool.
Does 848 Bluebird St have accessible units?
No, 848 Bluebird St does not have accessible units.
Does 848 Bluebird St have units with dishwashers?
No, 848 Bluebird St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 848 Bluebird St have units with air conditioning?
No, 848 Bluebird St does not have units with air conditioning.
