848 Bluebird St

HUGE 4Bed/2.5Bath Park West subdivision Deerfield STEVENSON School District - Updated 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome in great Park West subdivision STEVENSON School District. Freshly painted with all new windows and sliding patio door in 2017, hardwood floors in the family, living and dining rooms. Kitchen was updated in 2016 with 42" wood cabinets, granite countertops with tile backsplash. The living and dining rooms create a large, bright space with access to the back porch. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs, feature ceiling fans and large closets including a 6x6 walk in in the master. Both full bathrooms are updated, the master bathroom has 2 separate vanities with granite countertops and high end tile work in the shower. The lower level is HUGE with a 21x21 finished recreation room and 22x23 laundry room with tons of storage space. Don't let this one get away!



School Data

Elementary: Earl Pritchett (102)

Junior High: Aptakisic (102)

High School: Adlai E Stevenson (125)



Tenant responsible for all utilities



