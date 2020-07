Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed media room parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance internet access

Discover gorgeous apartments in Vernon Hills at Emerald Pointe. We have a number of spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans with convenient features and spacious interiors. All of our apartment homes were designed for style and comfort. Schedule a tour of the community and you’ll find private patios and balconies with views of the neighborhood, kitchen breakfast bars, and complete appliance packages. As a resident, you’ll have plenty of storage space. We have open-style floor plans with multiple closets to give you more room to spread out and relax. The apartment home you’ve been looking for is at Emerald Pointe. Apply for our apartments in Vernon Hills, IL today!Our community is located in the heart of District 73. The neighborhood is known for its prestigious school system and its robust natural beauty. Dozens of gorgeous local parks, the Hawthorn Mall and The Marriott Theater are all close by. Experience the best of Northern Illinois and apply for one of our apartments for rent in