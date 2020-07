Amenities

Deer Valley is located along the shores of Lake Michigan, in the village of Lake Bluff, Deer Valley Apartments blends the best of both worlds - a peaceful serene lifestyle within the prestige of Chicago's North Shores, close proximity to Downtown Chicago, and located in the award-winning Libertyville school district. Combining spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans with exceptional features including stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, your new home provides all the extras you have been longing for. Not to mention our brand new clubhouse featuring a resident lounge, kitchen, fitness center, outdoor space, and more.