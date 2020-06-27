All apartments in Gurnee
Woodlake Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:56 PM

Woodlake Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
101 Woodlake Blvd · (847) 232-6598
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Now offering 1 month free if you move in by 07/15! *PRICING AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE. CALL OUR LEASING OFFICE FOR DETAILS.
Location

101 Woodlake Blvd, Gurnee, IL 60031

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3603 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

Unit 2612 · Avail. now

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

Unit 2611 · Avail. now

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2708 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1077 sqft

Unit 3209 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,727

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Unit 2103 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,736

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1219 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodlake Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
24hr maintenance
business center
online portal
package receiving
pool table
Woodlake Apartments is a luxury community of thoughtfully designed homes with unrivaled features and amenities. We are nestled in a beautiful wooded setting, yet centrally located to take advantage of all that Lake County and the region have to offer. We host a variety of one and two bedroom apartment homes with luxurious features including patios and balconies, nine-foot and vaulted ceilings and huge walk-in closets. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and walking and running trails. Residing in Gurnee, IL, adjacent to Interstate 94, we are just minutes away from some of the area's biggest and most prestigious employers, including Abbott Labs, HSBC, Hewitt Associates, Baxter Healthcare, Kraft Foods, Walgreens, Motorola and Great Lakes Naval Base. Proudly managed by Redwood Residential. Simply Redwood. Make Home Simple.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60
Deposit: $100, $200
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee, $25 Amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $275 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Restricted Breeds: Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Akita, Chow, Presa Canario, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Wolf, and Wolf Hybrids are prohibited.
Parking Details: Other. Please call for parking information. Open lot, detached garage $100 and $50 remote deposit.
Storage Details: Storage unit $20 per month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Woodlake Apartments have any available units?
Woodlake Apartments has 21 units available starting at $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Woodlake Apartments have?
Some of Woodlake Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodlake Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Woodlake Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Now offering 1 month free if you move in by 07/15! *PRICING AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE. CALL OUR LEASING OFFICE FOR DETAILS.
Is Woodlake Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodlake Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Woodlake Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Woodlake Apartments offers parking.
Does Woodlake Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodlake Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodlake Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Woodlake Apartments has a pool.
Does Woodlake Apartments have accessible units?
No, Woodlake Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Woodlake Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodlake Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Woodlake Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woodlake Apartments has units with air conditioning.

