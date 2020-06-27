Amenities
Woodlake Apartments is a luxury community of thoughtfully designed homes with unrivaled features and amenities. We are nestled in a beautiful wooded setting, yet centrally located to take advantage of all that Lake County and the region have to offer. We host a variety of one and two bedroom apartment homes with luxurious features including patios and balconies, nine-foot and vaulted ceilings and huge walk-in closets. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and walking and running trails. Residing in Gurnee, IL, adjacent to Interstate 94, we are just minutes away from some of the area's biggest and most prestigious employers, including Abbott Labs, HSBC, Hewitt Associates, Baxter Healthcare, Kraft Foods, Walgreens, Motorola and Great Lakes Naval Base. Proudly managed by Redwood Residential. Simply Redwood. Make Home Simple.