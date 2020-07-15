/
/
/
Northern Illinois University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 AM
22 Apartments For Rent Near Northern Illinois University
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
9 Units Available
Lincolnshire West Apartments
1307 W Lincoln Hwy, DeKalb, IL
1 Bedroom
$895
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
850 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom floor plans, this complex offers spacious layouts and proximity to the Huskie Bus line and the entrance to Lincolnshire West. Units include garbage disposals, large closets, eat-in kitchens, and window coverings.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
7 Units Available
Eco Park Apartments
1300 Eco Park Dr, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$940
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
975 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,370
1100 sqft
Situated on Eco Park Drive, this complex offers a variety of amenities, including central air conditioning, garbage disposals, large closets, spacious kitchens, and window coverings.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
318 Barberry Ct
318 Barberry Ct, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Rent $795 Garden Level Rent $825 Upper Level with Balcony Features: Located in a Quiet Residential Area Top Level Apartment: Personal Balcony Close to Shopping and Dining Opportunities, Next to Bicycle Path Open Floor Plan Washer and Dryer in
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
316 Barberry Ct
316 Barberry Court, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Barberry Court Available 6/1/20, 7/1/20 & 8/1/20 2Bed/1 Bath/1 Car Garage Rent $795 Garden Level Rent $825 Upper Level with Balcony Features: Spacious Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment Located in a Quiet Residential Area Top Level
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
871 Regent Dr
871 Regent Drive, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$765
750 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Now Leasing - Property Id: 238237 Now Lease for the 2020-2021 School Year. Availability starting in August. Two bedroom two bathroom apartments located at 945 Regent Dr. in Dekalb, IL.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
945 Regent Dr.
945 Regent Drive, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$765
856 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Now Leasing - Property Id: 231806 NOW LEASING FOR THE 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR! WE WILL HAVE 1 APARTMENT AVAILABLE APRIL 30th 2020. Availability starting in August. Two bedroom two bathroom apartments located at 945 Regent Dr.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Kishwaukee Park
2179 SYCAMORE Road
2179 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Excellent Rental Suites, 2 bed & 2 bath With Luxury Finishes!! Large Open Living Room With Patio Sliding Doors To Private Balcony - Open Kitchen & Split Bedroom Layout! Master Has It's Own Private Bath & WIC & Second Bedroom Has Full Hallway Bath!
1 of 39
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
1920 N 1st St
1920 North 1st Street, DeKalb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,760
2490 sqft
Dekalb excellent location Most desired by NIU students and employers. Beautiful extra large 4 BDR House 1 mile to NIU on North First St. Across the church and the dog park is one minute walk.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Kishwaukee Park
319 Greenwood Acres Drive
319 Greenwood Acres Drive, DeKalb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
4222 sqft
Stunning contemporary home located on beautiful hole #15 of private Country Club. Raised Ranch with full walk-out basement and golf cart garage. Breathtaking views of the Kishwaukee river and golf course.
1 of 5
Last updated April 15 at 09:23 AM
1 Unit Available
1496 Legacy Drive
1496 Legacy Drive, DeKalb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
Spacious 3BR, 2.5BA townhome for rent in Enclave subdivision in DeKalb. 2 car attached garage; 2 story foyer; painted w/ neutral colors throughout. Newer carpeting and appliances. Great condition! Rent + utilities. No smoking.
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
885 Regent Dr
885 Regent Drive, DeKalb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,105
1200 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Now Leasing - Property Id: 238193 NOW LEASING For The 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR! Four bedroom two bathroom apartments located at 901 Regent Dr. in Dekalb, IL. Bedrooms have closets and are roughly 12' X 11'. Carpeting throughout.
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
901 Regent Dr
901 Regent Drive, DeKalb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,105
1200 sqft
Available 08/17/20 Now Leasing - Property Id: 238166 NOW LEASING For The 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR! Four bedroom two bathroom apartments located at 901 Regent Dr. in Dekalb, IL. Bedrooms have closets and are roughly 12' X 11'. Carpeting throughout.
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
846 Spiros Ct
846 Spiros Court, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$765
750 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Now Leasing - Property Id: 238270 NOW RENTING FOR 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR. Our 2 bedroom 2 baths come with a full kitchen,dishwasher, stove, microwave and refrigerator.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
858 Spiros Ct
858 Spiros Court, DeKalb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,105
1200 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Now Leasing for the 2020-2021 School Year! - Property Id: 241018 NOW LEASING FOR THE 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR! Four bedroom two bathroom apartments located at 858 Spiros Ct. in Dekalb, IL.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
915 Spiros Ct
915 Spiros Court, DeKalb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,105
1200 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Now leasing for the 2020-2021 School year! - Property Id: 242644 NOW LEASING FOR THE 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR! Four bedroom two bathroom apartments located at 915 Spiros Ct. in Dekalb, IL.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
826 West Hillcrest Drive
826 West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$760
1000 sqft
2 Floors of Living Space 1100 sq. ft. Townhouse Washer & Dryer in Townhouse 18 Cubic ft.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
802 Edgebrook Drive
802 Edgebrook Drive, DeKalb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,280
1614 sqft
4-5 Bedrooms, Extra Room for Office 2 Full Bathrooms Washer & Dryer in Townhouse 3 Floors, 1640 Sq. ft.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
820 West Hillcrest Drive
820 West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$760
1080 sqft
2 Floors of Living Space 1100 sq. ft. Townhouse Washer & Dryer in Townhouse 18 Cubic ft.
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
830 Edgebrook Dr.
830 Edgebrook Drive, DeKalb, IL
1 Bedroom
$625
450 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Now leasing for the 2020-2021 - Property Id: 244295 1 bedroom 1 bath apartments with all utilities included excepted for cable and internet.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
631 Lucinda Avenue
631 Lucinda Avenue, DeKalb, IL
1 Bedroom
$720
590 sqft
631 Lucinda Ave.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
635 Charter St
635 Charter Street, DeKalb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1667 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath in Dekalb - Updated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with fresh paint, new deck and paver walk, stainless steel appliances, and ensuite master bathroom. Make an appointment to view today by calling 773-561-0062 (RLNE5831395)
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
112 South 9th Street
112 S 9th St, DeKalb, IL
1 Bedroom
$675
540 sqft
Cute 1 Bedroom 1 Bath House. Available Now. Close to downtown and I-88. Tenant pays all utilities. First month, last month and security deposit required. Credit and Background check required. $40 fee for each tenant over 18.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Naperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILJoliet, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILSt. Charles, IL
Rockford, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, ILLisle, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILOswego, ILAlgonquin, ILHoffman Estates, ILRolling Meadows, IL