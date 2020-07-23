/
dekalb county
49 Apartments for rent in DeKalb County, IL📍
Eco Park Apartments
1300 Eco Park Dr, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
975 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on Eco Park Drive, this complex offers a variety of amenities, including central air conditioning, garbage disposals, large closets, spacious kitchens, and window coverings.
Lincolnshire West Apartments
1307 W Lincoln Hwy, DeKalb, IL
1 Bedroom
$885
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
850 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom floor plans, this complex offers spacious layouts and proximity to the Huskie Bus line and the entrance to Lincolnshire West. Units include garbage disposals, large closets, eat-in kitchens, and window coverings.
Cortland Estates
230 McMillan Ct, Cortland, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,212
1121 sqft
Welcome To Cortland Estates Apartments! Cortland Estates offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. Here at Cortland Estates, we don't just rent apartments.
631 Lucinda Avenue
631 Lucinda Avenue, DeKalb, IL
1 Bedroom
$720
590 sqft
631 Lucinda Ave.
802 Edgebrook Drive
802 Edgebrook Drive, DeKalb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,280
1614 sqft
4-5 Bedrooms, Extra Room for Office 2 Full Bathrooms Washer & Dryer in Townhouse 3 Floors, 1640 Sq. ft.
826 West Hillcrest Drive
826 West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$760
1000 sqft
2 Floors of Living Space 1100 sq. ft. Townhouse Washer & Dryer in Townhouse 18 Cubic ft.
820 West Hillcrest Drive
820 West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$760
1080 sqft
2 Floors of Living Space 1100 sq. ft. Townhouse Washer & Dryer in Townhouse 18 Cubic ft.
1508 Cambria Drive - 4
1508 Cambria Drive, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1508 Cambria Dr Unit 4 - Two Bedroom Condo - This two bedroom one and a half bathroom condo features hardwood floors throughout the unit, two car garage and washer/dryer in unit. Tenant responsible for all utilities. (RLNE5979732)
901 Regent Dr
901 Regent Drive, DeKalb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,105
1200 sqft
Available 08/17/20 Now Leasing - Property Id: 238166 NOW LEASING For The 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR! Four bedroom two bathroom apartments located at 901 Regent Dr. in Dekalb, IL. Bedrooms have closets and are roughly 12' X 11'. Carpeting throughout.
915 Spiros Ct
915 Spiros Court, DeKalb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,105
1200 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Now leasing for the 2020-2021 School year! - Property Id: 242644 NOW LEASING FOR THE 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR! Four bedroom two bathroom apartments located at 915 Spiros Ct. in Dekalb, IL.
846 Spiros Ct
846 Spiros Court, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$765
750 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Now Leasing - Property Id: 238270 NOW RENTING FOR 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR. Our 2 bedroom 2 baths come with a full kitchen,dishwasher, stove, microwave and refrigerator.
858 Spiros Ct
858 Spiros Court, DeKalb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,105
1200 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Now Leasing for the 2020-2021 School Year! - Property Id: 241018 NOW LEASING FOR THE 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR! Four bedroom two bathroom apartments located at 858 Spiros Ct. in Dekalb, IL.
830 Edgebrook Dr.
830 Edgebrook Drive, DeKalb, IL
1 Bedroom
$625
450 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Now leasing for the 2020-2021 - Property Id: 244295 1 bedroom 1 bath apartments with all utilities included excepted for cable and internet.
885 Regent Dr
885 Regent Drive, DeKalb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,105
1200 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Now Leasing - Property Id: 238193 NOW LEASING For The 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR! Four bedroom two bathroom apartments located at 901 Regent Dr. in Dekalb, IL. Bedrooms have closets and are roughly 12' X 11'. Carpeting throughout.
871 Regent Dr
871 Regent Drive, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$765
750 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Now Leasing - Property Id: 238237 Now Lease for the 2020-2021 School Year. Availability starting in August. Two bedroom two bathroom apartments located at 945 Regent Dr. in Dekalb, IL.
945 Regent Dr.
945 Regent Drive, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$765
856 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Now Leasing - Property Id: 231806 NOW LEASING FOR THE 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR! WE WILL HAVE 1 APARTMENT AVAILABLE APRIL 30th 2020. Availability starting in August. Two bedroom two bathroom apartments located at 945 Regent Dr.
635 Charter St
635 Charter Street, DeKalb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1667 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath in Dekalb - Updated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with fresh paint, new deck and paver walk, stainless steel appliances, and ensuite master bathroom. Make an appointment to view today by calling 773-561-0062 (RLNE5831395)
Heron Creek
430 Viking Drive
430 Viking Drive, Sycamore, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
4112 sqft
Luxury Estate in Heron Creek Country Estates of Sycamore! Exquisite 4100 sqft home with beautiful private views! Located 65 miles West of Chicago in the charming town of Sycamore.
4342
4342 Chicago Road, DeKalb County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
1600 sqft
4 bed 2 bathroom. Remodeled in 2015 5 total queen beds. Fully furnished. Free internet. Utilities included. In unity laundry. 1 parking spot included.
316 Barberry Ct
316 Barberry Court, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Barberry Court Available 6/1/20, 7/1/20 & 8/1/20 2Bed/1 Bath/1 Car Garage Rent $795 Garden Level Rent $825 Upper Level with Balcony Features: Spacious Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment Located in a Quiet Residential Area Top Level
318 Barberry Ct
318 Barberry Ct, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Rent $795 Garden Level Rent $825 Upper Level with Balcony Features: Located in a Quiet Residential Area Top Level Apartment: Personal Balcony Close to Shopping and Dining Opportunities, Next to Bicycle Path Open Floor Plan Washer and Dryer in
451 College Ave
451 College Avenue, DeKalb, IL
1 Bedroom
$640
900 sqft
GRADUATE STUDENTS!!! $640/mo. Large 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Just 2 buildings off campus next to Law Building and Psychology, Business and the heart of campus. Laundry Room/Storage Room in building. Designated parking spot.
1920 N 1st St
1920 North 1st Street, DeKalb, IL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,760
2490 sqft
Dekalb excellent location Most desired by NIU students and employers. Beautiful extra large 4/5 BDR House 1 mile to NIU on North First St. Across the church and the dog park is one minute walk.
303 MARKET Street
303 Market Street, Genoa, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2790 sqft
IMPECCABLE, LEADED ENTRY DOOR, CERAMIC ENTRY TO KITCH W/ STAINLESS STEEL APPLS, 42" CBNTS, CORIAN COUNTERS, ISL & DESK. FAM RM WIDE PLANK WOOD FLR & BRICK FP & DEN WITH FRENCH DOORS . MASTER BATH WHIRLPOOL.
DeKalb, ILCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, ILLisle, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSycamore, ILYorkville, ILPingree Grove, ILWoodstock, ILLake in the Hills, ILCrystal Lake, IL