All apartments in Oswego
Find more places like Farmington Lakes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oswego, IL
/
Farmington Lakes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

Farmington Lakes

2000 Farmington Lakes Dr · (630) 386-9025
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move in by July 31, 2020 and receive over $1000 in savings! Contact us today to schedule your self guided or virtual tour!
Browse Similar Places
Oswego
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2000 Farmington Lakes Dr, Oswego, IL 60543

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 202105 · Avail. now

$1,159

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 201613 · Avail. now

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Unit 201105 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201902 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,511

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

Unit 202302 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,511

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

Unit 200801 · Avail. now

$1,511

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Farmington Lakes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
trash valet
hot tub
internet access
media room
playground
valet service
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Farmington Lakes Apartment Homes feature generous one and two bedroom apartment homes. We're conveniently located off major expressways like I-88, I-55 and 355. Our community is tucked between Route 30 and Route 34 (Ogden Avenue) in the Village of Oswego. We're a pet friendly, premier rental community in the exciting Aurora / Naperville metro area. Our apartments are just minutes from the beautiful Fox River Valley. Explore nearby parks and trails, stop by the local Fox Valley Mall, or check out live music at one of the many restaurants in the area. Then come home to our elegant rental community, peacefully tucked away in a residential neighborhood. Farmington Lakes is so close to so much! Creatively managed by Marquette Management, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 13 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Valet trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: None
fee: $250 Flat Fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Weight limit: 75 lbs
Dogs
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Cats
rent: $20/month per pet
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Farmington Lakes have any available units?
Farmington Lakes has 19 units available starting at $1,159 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Farmington Lakes have?
Some of Farmington Lakes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Farmington Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
Farmington Lakes is offering the following rent specials: Move in by July 31, 2020 and receive over $1000 in savings! Contact us today to schedule your self guided or virtual tour!
Is Farmington Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, Farmington Lakes is pet friendly.
Does Farmington Lakes offer parking?
Yes, Farmington Lakes offers parking.
Does Farmington Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Farmington Lakes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Farmington Lakes have a pool?
Yes, Farmington Lakes has a pool.
Does Farmington Lakes have accessible units?
No, Farmington Lakes does not have accessible units.
Does Farmington Lakes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Farmington Lakes has units with dishwashers.
Does Farmington Lakes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Farmington Lakes has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Farmington Lakes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street
Oswego, IL 55909

Similar Pages

Oswego 1 BedroomsOswego 2 Bedrooms
Oswego Apartments with BalconyOswego Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Oswego Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILAlgonquin, ILBerwyn, ILHoffman Estates, ILWestmont, ILRolling Meadows, ILPlainfield, IL
Hanover Park, ILNorth Aurora, ILLockport, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILWest Dundee, ILSouth Elgin, ILGeneva, ILCrest Hill, ILBensenville, ILYorkville, ILLa Grange, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity