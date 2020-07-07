Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage trash valet hot tub internet access media room playground valet service

**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Farmington Lakes Apartment Homes feature generous one and two bedroom apartment homes. We're conveniently located off major expressways like I-88, I-55 and 355. Our community is tucked between Route 30 and Route 34 (Ogden Avenue) in the Village of Oswego. We're a pet friendly, premier rental community in the exciting Aurora / Naperville metro area. Our apartments are just minutes from the beautiful Fox River Valley. Explore nearby parks and trails, stop by the local Fox Valley Mall, or check out live music at one of the many restaurants in the area. Then come home to our elegant rental community, peacefully tucked away in a residential neighborhood. Farmington Lakes is so close to so much! Creatively managed by Marquette Management, Inc.