356 Bloomfield Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic manor home is set in a private wooded paradise, while backing up to the Village Links Golf Course. This updated & move-in ready home is a prime 1st floor end unit. Patio is perfect for warm summer nights, or warm yourself by the fireplace in the winter. Bedrooms are spacious, kitchen updates include custom cherry cabinets and it is clean, light and fresh throughout. All appliances stay including the convenient washer and dryer in unit - new in 2016. Minutes from all major transportation: Train, Bus, Interstate. Minimum credit score of 650 to be considered. No pets allowed.