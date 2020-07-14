All apartments in Glen Ellyn
356 Bloomfield Lane
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:27 AM

356 Bloomfield Lane

356 Bloomfield Lane · (630) 341-1776
Location

356 Bloomfield Lane, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Amenities

Fantastic manor home is set in a private wooded paradise, while backing up to the Village Links Golf Course. This updated & move-in ready home is a prime 1st floor end unit. Patio is perfect for warm summer nights, or warm yourself by the fireplace in the winter. Bedrooms are spacious, kitchen updates include custom cherry cabinets and it is clean, light and fresh throughout. All appliances stay including the convenient washer and dryer in unit - new in 2016. Minutes from all major transportation: Train, Bus, Interstate. Minimum credit score of 650 to be considered. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 356 Bloomfield Lane have any available units?
356 Bloomfield Lane has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 356 Bloomfield Lane have?
Some of 356 Bloomfield Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 356 Bloomfield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
356 Bloomfield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 356 Bloomfield Lane pet-friendly?
No, 356 Bloomfield Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Ellyn.
Does 356 Bloomfield Lane offer parking?
Yes, 356 Bloomfield Lane offers parking.
Does 356 Bloomfield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 356 Bloomfield Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 356 Bloomfield Lane have a pool?
No, 356 Bloomfield Lane does not have a pool.
Does 356 Bloomfield Lane have accessible units?
No, 356 Bloomfield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 356 Bloomfield Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 356 Bloomfield Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 356 Bloomfield Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 356 Bloomfield Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
