Last updated July 15 2020

127 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Glen Ellyn, IL

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
135 North Park Boulevard
135 North Park Boulevard, Glen Ellyn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1314 sqft
Perfect ranch conveniently located in Ben Franklin school district, blocks from Newton Park, Sunset Pool, shopping and close to town. 2 fireplaces: one in living room and enclosed porch. 2 car attached garage, fenced yard & finished basement.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
976 Highland Avenue
976 Highland Avenue, Glen Ellyn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1597 sqft
What a Fabulous house for rent!!!! This one will not last long!!! Spacious, bright rehabbed house featuring Brazilian teak wood flooring, gorgeous family room with over sized fireplace.
Last updated July 15
35 Units Available
Briarbrook Apartment Homes
1147 Briarbrook Dr, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,271
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1041 sqft
Four spaciously renovated apartment home designs. Community is located near I-355, I-88 and Route 59. Units have abundant sunlight and exceptional views. Community features door-to-door trash pickup and fiber optic cable and internet.
Last updated July 15
25 Units Available
Residences at Lakeside
830 Foxworth Blvd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1182 sqft
Just off I-355 and 20 miles from Chicago. Residential neighborhood with outstanding on-site amenities including volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, playground, and pool. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 15
11 Units Available
The Mark
1245 Fordham Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,961
1400 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated July 15
6 Units Available
Lakeside
1750 East 22nd Street, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the College of DuPage and several golf courses. Apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms, some with a fireplace. All have walk-in closets with organizers. On-site gym and business center, pool, bike racks.
Last updated July 15
10 Units Available
St. Charles Square Apartments
607 Gundersen Dr, Carol Stream, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
900 sqft
Welcome to St. Charles Square, a residential community featuring One and Two bedroom apartments in Carol Stream, IL.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
1011 TAFT Avenue
1011 Taft Avenue, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
This Charming 2 Bedroom,1 Bathroom 3rd Floor Apartment located in the heart of Wheaton is Ready for you to call Home! Hardwood Floors Through-Out and Freshly Painted in Warm Grey Tones! The Kitchen boasts an Abundance of Countertop Space and Ample

Last updated July 14
1 Unit Available
1350 South Lorraine Road
1350 South Lorraine Road, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1150 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in Wheaton. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1,500/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
1307 College Avenue
1307 College Avenue, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
800 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE RENT if you apply before 5/15! Recently rehabbed and spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
519 Kipling Ct
519 Kipling Court, Wheaton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1232 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Kipling - Property Id: 315079 Great location! Great schools! Great neighborhood! Close to COD and train. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315079 Property Id 315079 (RLNE5930359)
Last updated July 15
75 Units Available
Ellyn Crossing Apartments
440 Gregory Avenue, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$885
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
681 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Ellyn Crossing Apartments in Glendale Heights, Illinois.
Last updated July 15
41 Units Available
Elan Yorktown
50 Yorktown Center, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,640
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,653
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1361 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 15
45 Units Available
Avant at the Arboretum
450 Warrenville Rd, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,163
1287 sqft
Close to Morton Arboretum and interstates 88 and 355. Pet-friendly residence with enclosed dog run. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage; some come furnished. Community amenities include media room, fire pit and pool.
Last updated July 15
25 Units Available
Green Trails
2800 Windsor Dr, Lisle, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,185
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1013 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a swimming pool, concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. The property is right across from the shopping and dining of Green Trails Shopping Center. The furnished, recently renovated units feature fireplaces.
Last updated July 15
19 Units Available
The Retreat at Danada Farms
22 Vivaldi Ct, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rice Lake Square and Seven Gables Park are both just a short walk from this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, gas-burning fireplaces and private entries. Community amenities include an internet cafe, swimming pool and clubhouse.
Last updated July 15
28 Units Available
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,673
1363 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.
Last updated July 15
38 Units Available
Martin's Point
2101 S Finley Rd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1068 sqft
Our community is operating as normal.
Last updated July 15
26 Units Available
Beau Bien
Lakeside Apartments
4800 Lake Trail Dr, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,142
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1107 sqft
Luxury community includes parking, 24-hour gym, pool, tennis, and coffee bar. Units feature laundry, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Located just five minutes away from Naperville and 25 minutes from O'Hare.
Last updated July 15
7 Units Available
Courthouse Square
250 S Naperville Rd, Wheaton, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,952
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,362
1221 sqft
Smoke-free buildings, a car-wash area and a dog-grooming area. Never-before-lived-in studio and 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in historic, charming downtown Wheaton close to Wheaton College and Highway 38/Roosevelt Road.
Last updated July 15
11 Units Available
The Greenway at Carol Stream
136 Greenway Trl, Carol Stream, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
890 sqft
Conveniently located close to major expressways, shopping and dining. Community features resort-style swimming pool, tennis court and picnic area. Apartments are newly renovated and have laundry in-unit.
Last updated July 15
8 Units Available
Westmore Apartments
1049 Westmore Meyers Rd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1235 sqft
Great location in Chicago's west suburbs, close to four major expressways. Amenities include laundry facilities, maintenance, and pool. Apartments feature air conditioner, carpeting, and dishwasher.
Last updated July 15
13 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,285
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1354 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated July 15
15 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1312 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
City Guide for Glen Ellyn, IL

Looking for a Glen Ellyn rental? Well, then you've found the perfect place for that. We'll guide you through this 'burby little village, as well as let you in on some insider's tips for renting and living like a local Glen Ellyn-er.

Having trouble with Craigslist Glen Ellyn? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

A village with a population of nearly 30,000, this Chicago suburb is a place where you can rest easy while sitting just far enough away from bright lights of “The Windy City.” However, it is still close enough for an easy commute, with just 20 miles – or a 40-minute train ride – separating it from the nightlife and employment opportunities of Chicago. As far as getting around Glen Ellyn goes, this village has walkable streets, nice bike paths, and contains just seven square miles of prairie land within its city limits. It's a small town, where getting around does not require a car. Who needs one when all the historic architecture, old taverns and museums, pubs, eateries, and downtown shops are worth slowing down for, anyway?

Rental rates are in the $700 to $4000 range. Cheap apartments are hard to come by, with one and two-bedroom apartments typically costing between $700 and $1000 a month. In the $1000 - $2000 range, you can find luxury downtown condos and lofts, as well as some very nice rental homes. A modern-chic downtown penthouse condo rents for just under $4000 a month.

Glen Ellyn renters who choose the apartment life are in for a treat. Swimming pools, playgrounds, clubhouses, BBQ areas, business and fitness centers, volleyball courts, security, and concierge service, are just some of the amenities available in apartments around here.

That's all there is to it. It's a fine renter's life in for Glen Ellyn-ers. Enjoy.

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Glen Ellyn, IL

Finding an apartment in Glen Ellyn that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

