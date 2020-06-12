/
2 bedroom apartments
150 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Glen Ellyn, IL
1 Unit Available
481 Duane Terrace
481 Duane Terrace, Glen Ellyn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
940 sqft
Very private, wooded setting for this rare, 2 bedroom, end unit rental overlooking lovely courtyard. Stainless Steel Appliances. Commuters dream just steps to Prairie Path, Blocks to downtown Glen Ellyn, train & schools.
Results within 1 mile of Glen Ellyn
10 Units Available
The Mark
1245 Fordham Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1034 sqft
22 Units Available
Residences at Lakeside
830 Foxworth Blvd, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
919 sqft
Just off I-355 and 20 miles from Chicago. Residential neighborhood with outstanding on-site amenities including volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, playground, and pool. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
7 Units Available
Lakeside
1750 East 22nd Street, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
898 sqft
Close to the College of DuPage and several golf courses. Apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms, some with a fireplace. All have walk-in closets with organizers. On-site gym and business center, pool, bike racks.
34 Units Available
Briarbrook Apartment Homes
1147 Briarbrook Dr, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1041 sqft
Four spaciously renovated apartment home designs. Community is located near I-355, I-88 and Route 59. Units have abundant sunlight and exceptional views. Community features door-to-door trash pickup and fiber optic cable and internet.
10 Units Available
St. Charles Square Apartments
607 Gundersen Dr, Carol Stream, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at St. Charles Square Apartments in Carol Stream. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1321 South Finley Road
1321 Finley Road, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1050 sqft
Point West Condo, Top Floor 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit in secure building. Spacious living/dining room, fresh clean carpet, sliding glass door leads to Spacious balcony off the living room. Lots of closet space - Enjoy swimming pool & Tennis courts.
1 Unit Available
835 SHELDON Court
835 Sheldon Court, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1056 sqft
LOOKING FOR A COMFORTABLE 2 BEDROOM RENTAL CONDO IN A GREAT AREA? CONSIDER THIS DESIRABLE 2ND FLOOR UNIT WITH A WONDERFUL BALCONY AREA OVERLOOKING A SLOW MOVING STREAM! THIS UNIT HAS LAUNDRY IN THE UNIT AND THE WASHER & DRYER ARE READY TO GO.
1 Unit Available
1307 College Avenue
1307 College Avenue, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
800 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE RENT if you apply before 5/15! Recently rehabbed and spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment.
Results within 5 miles of Glen Ellyn
40 Units Available
Martin's Point
2101 S Finley Rd, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1068 sqft
9 Units Available
The Greenway at Carol Stream
136 Greenway Trl, Carol Stream, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
890 sqft
Conveniently located close to major expressways, shopping and dining. Community features resort-style swimming pool, tennis court and picnic area. Apartments are newly renovated and have laundry in-unit.
6 Units Available
Westmore Apartments
1049 Westmore Meyers Rd, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
900 sqft
Great location in Chicago's west suburbs, close to four major expressways. Amenities include laundry facilities, maintenance, and pool. Apartments feature air conditioner, carpeting, and dishwasher.
11 Units Available
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1100 sqft
Prentiss Creek at Downers Grove Apartments offers a peaceful retreat near the heart of Downers Grove, Illinois.
22 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1096 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
7 Units Available
2200 Grace
2200 South Grace Street, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1227 sqft
59 Units Available
Bristol Club
5700 Walnut Ave, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
994 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, complete with oversized bathtubs, spacious closets, and private patio or balcony. Residents enjoy convenient shuttle to the Metra Belmont train station, dry sauna, pool with sundeck and much more.
33 Units Available
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1111 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.
8 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Bridges
6690 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1159 sqft
The Cinemark Seven Bridges and IMAX, along with a variety of other shopping and entertainment options, are convenient to this property. Units feature fireplaces and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym available.
9 Units Available
The Monroe
1400 N Oakmont Dr, Glendale Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
950 sqft
67 Units Available
TGM Danada
2 Sterling Cir, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
933 sqft
Crossings at Danada Apartments offer a park-like setting with highly upgraded units. Granite kitchen counters, tile backsplashes, wood-look flooring and other design features make these apartments modern and comfortable.
39 Units Available
Renew Wheaton Center
2 Wheaton Ctr, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1133 sqft
A recently renovated community featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and gaming areas. Spacious interiors featuring garden-style residences, open floor plans, and modern appliances. Near the Metra Station and bike trails.
12 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1354 sqft
58 Units Available
Avant at the Arboretum
450 Warrenville Rd, Lisle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1287 sqft
Close to Morton Arboretum and interstates 88 and 355. Pet-friendly residence with enclosed dog run. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage; some come furnished. Community amenities include media room, fire pit and pool.
Contact for Availability
Huntington
20 S Naper Blvd, DuPage County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1003 sqft
Welcome to Huntington Apartments in Naperville, Illinois.
