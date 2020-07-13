/
apartments with pool
112 Apartments for rent in Glen Ellyn, IL with pool
470 Fawell Boulevard
470 Fawell Boulevard, Glen Ellyn, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
933 sqft
Beautiful two Bedroom Condo close to everything! In Unit Laundry. New carpet and paint in October 2018. Outdoor Pool, Exercise Room on Same Floor. Includes Large Storage Shed. Conveniently located across College of Dupage.
135 North Park Boulevard
135 North Park Boulevard, Glen Ellyn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1314 sqft
Perfect ranch conveniently located in Ben Franklin school district, blocks from Newton Park, Sunset Pool, shopping and close to town. 2 fireplaces: one in living room and enclosed porch. 2 car attached garage, fenced yard & finished basement.
Results within 1 mile of Glen Ellyn
The Mark
1245 Fordham Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,961
1400 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Briarbrook Apartment Homes
1147 Briarbrook Dr, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,271
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1041 sqft
Four spaciously renovated apartment home designs. Community is located near I-355, I-88 and Route 59. Units have abundant sunlight and exceptional views. Community features door-to-door trash pickup and fiber optic cable and internet.
St. Charles Square Apartments
607 Gundersen Dr, Carol Stream, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
900 sqft
Welcome to St. Charles Square, a residential community featuring One and Two bedroom apartments in Carol Stream, IL.
Lakeside
1750 East 22nd Street, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the College of DuPage and several golf courses. Apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms, some with a fireplace. All have walk-in closets with organizers. On-site gym and business center, pool, bike racks.
267 Shorewood Dr 2A
267 Shorewood Dr, Glendale Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2 bedroom 2 bath Available immediately - Property Id: 314419 Immediate occupancy, updated kitchen, bathrooms, Balcony over looking pool, quote location Glen Ellyn schools, spacious living rooms, dinning area, close to all amenities.
1301 South Finley Road
1301 Finley Road, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1425 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE ~ Large 3 bedroom unit ~ Updated Kitchen with eat-in space ~ Updated Master Bath ~ Extra storage closets in unit ~ Convenient location ~ Walking distance to Mariano's ~ Close to expressways and train ~ Balcony ~ Pool ~ Tennis
Results within 5 miles of Glen Ellyn
TGM Danada
2 Sterling Cir, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,402
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,003
1206 sqft
Crossings at Danada Apartments offer a park-like setting with highly upgraded units. Granite kitchen counters, tile backsplashes, wood-look flooring and other design features make these apartments modern and comfortable.
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,510
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1354 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Dwell At Naperville
1995 Yellowstone Drive, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,356
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1104 sqft
If you are looking for a place that puts you in the center of all you need, with style, luxury, and services that enhance your lifestyle, look no further than Dwell at Naperville.
Avant at the Arboretum
450 Warrenville Rd, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,373
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1287 sqft
Close to Morton Arboretum and interstates 88 and 355. Pet-friendly residence with enclosed dog run. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage; some come furnished. Community amenities include media room, fire pit and pool.
Renew Wheaton Center
2 Wheaton Ctr, Wheaton, IL
Studio
$1,270
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1133 sqft
A recently renovated community featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and gaming areas. Spacious interiors featuring garden-style residences, open floor plans, and modern appliances. Near the Metra Station and bike trails.
Bristol Club
5700 Walnut Ave, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
994 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, complete with oversized bathtubs, spacious closets, and private patio or balcony. Residents enjoy convenient shuttle to the Metra Belmont train station, dry sauna, pool with sundeck and much more.
Retreat at Seven Bridges
6690 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,515
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1159 sqft
The Cinemark Seven Bridges and IMAX, along with a variety of other shopping and entertainment options, are convenient to this property. Units feature fireplaces and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym available.
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,334
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1111 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.
The Retreat at Danada Farms
22 Vivaldi Ct, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,613
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rice Lake Square and Seven Gables Park are both just a short walk from this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, gas-burning fireplaces and private entries. Community amenities include an internet cafe, swimming pool and clubhouse.
Courthouse Square
250 S Naperville Rd, Wheaton, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,067
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,519
1243 sqft
Smoke-free buildings, a car-wash area and a dog-grooming area. Never-before-lived-in studio and 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in historic, charming downtown Wheaton close to Wheaton College and Highway 38/Roosevelt Road.
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1312 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,315
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,357
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1096 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
The Iroquois Club Apartments
1101 Iroquois Ave, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,165
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled among 16 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, Iroquois Club Apartments are conveniently located in the heart of Naperville, a western suburb of the Windy City - Chicago, IL.
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,392
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,673
1363 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.
Beau Bien
Lakeside Apartments
4800 Lake Trail Dr, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,084
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1107 sqft
Luxury community includes parking, 24-hour gym, pool, tennis, and coffee bar. Units feature laundry, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Located just five minutes away from Naperville and 25 minutes from O'Hare.
Green Trails
2800 Windsor Dr, Lisle, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,185
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1013 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a swimming pool, concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. The property is right across from the shopping and dining of Green Trails Shopping Center. The furnished, recently renovated units feature fireplaces.
