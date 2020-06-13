/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM
158 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Glen Ellyn, IL
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
516 Whittier Avenue
516 Whittier Avenue, Glen Ellyn, IL
Spacious Glen Ellyn rental has 2000+ sq ft of living space plus huge back yard. Located in Ben Franklin Elementary and Glenbard West school district. Walk to town, Metra, and Prairie Path from this residential neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
375 Sandhurst Circle
375 Sandhurst Circle, Glen Ellyn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1177 sqft
EASY TO SHOW! CLEAN, bright second floor unit with private balcony! Great location, LOTS of light. Across the street from COD, close to parks and easy access to 88.
Results within 1 mile of Glen Ellyn
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
21 Units Available
Residences at Lakeside
830 Foxworth Blvd, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1182 sqft
Just off I-355 and 20 miles from Chicago. Residential neighborhood with outstanding on-site amenities including volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, playground, and pool. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:47am
10 Units Available
The Mark
1245 Fordham Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,026
1400 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1161 Coventry Circle
1161 Coventry Circle, Glendale Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1161 Coventry Circle Available 08/07/20 Three Bedroom Two Store TownHome with Finished Basement - Three bedroom townhome in highly rated Glen Ellyn school district. Located on a premium lot with patio and wooded views.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1066 Daniel Ct
1066 Daniel Court, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
This completely upgraded and beautiful split level house is in quite, friendly and nice cul-de-sac. Very close access to I-355. Roosevelt road, high school, Jewel-Osco and big shopping mall. One car attached garage. Several parking spaces outdoors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
533 Ranch Road
533 Ranch Road, Wheaton, IL
Beautifully updated and NO STAIRS to climb! Located in prime North Wheaton Hawthorne area. Convenient to METRA, schools and shopping. Large rooms plus bonus studio...perfect for just about any creative purpose! Major mechanicals are newer.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
215 South President Street
215 South President Street, Wheaton, IL
Commuter Dream and a real deal for a smart shopper! Steps away from school and train station this home offers 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms in 3200 Sq. ft. First impressions are important! A gracious foyer greets your guests.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1573 Coloma Court South
1573 Coloma Court South, Wheaton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1573 Coloma Court South in Wheaton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
60 North Columbine Avenue
60 North Columbine Avenue, Lombard, IL
Welcome to this unique house in a large lot. Five bedrooms and three baths including a large bedroom and bath in the first floor. First floor also includes a very large living room area, kitchen and access to the deck.
Results within 5 miles of Glen Ellyn
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
27 Units Available
Brook Hill
201 W Oakley Dr, Westmont, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1460 sqft
Near Butterfield Country Club. Also close to Oakbrook Mall and Westmont Station. Apartments boast private entrances, modern kitchens, large bedrooms and private patios or balconies. On-site business center, bark park, fitness center and tennis courts.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
12 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1312 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
7 Units Available
2200 Grace
2200 South Grace Street, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1440 sqft
We are still open and offer many virtual options including live video tours, 3D virtual tours, and text.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
7 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Bridges
6690 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1400 sqft
The Cinemark Seven Bridges and IMAX, along with a variety of other shopping and entertainment options, are convenient to this property. Units feature fireplaces and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym available.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
67 Units Available
TGM Danada
2 Sterling Cir, Wheaton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1206 sqft
Crossings at Danada Apartments offer a park-like setting with highly upgraded units. Granite kitchen counters, tile backsplashes, wood-look flooring and other design features make these apartments modern and comfortable.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Courthouse Square
250 S Naperville Rd, Wheaton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,418
1455 sqft
Smoke-free buildings, a car-wash area and a dog-grooming area. Never-before-lived-in studio and 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in historic, charming downtown Wheaton close to Wheaton College and Highway 38/Roosevelt Road.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Regency Place
2003 S Meyers Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1674 sqft
APARTMENTS OPEN TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOURS! Regency Place offers the most luxurious 1, 2 & 3 bed apartment homes in the suburbs. Kitchens include granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & designer pendant lighting.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
7 Units Available
Stratford Green Apartment Homes
492 Vinings Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1572 sqft
Close to shopping and dining and just minutes from the Stratford Square Mall. Recently remodeled units include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Beau Bien
27 Units Available
Lakeside Apartments
4800 Lake Trail Dr, Lisle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1107 sqft
Luxury community includes parking, 24-hour gym, pool, tennis, and coffee bar. Units feature laundry, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Located just five minutes away from Naperville and 25 minutes from O'Hare.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Wheaton 121
121 N Cross St, Wheaton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,499
1509 sqft
Great location close to Adams Park and the Illinois Prairie Path. Residents enjoy units with laundry, walk-in closets and granite counters. Community features BBQ grill, bocce court, clubhouse and coffee bar.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,893
1363 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
5932 Greenview Road
5932 Greenview Road, DuPage County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1325 sqft
Don't miss this 3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhome in Four Lakes with private location. Nice open floor plan with fireplace. Utility room with washer & dryer. Nicely updated 2015 and ready to move in.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2036 S Michigan St 609
2036 South Michigan Avenue, DuPage County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Prime South Loop location! - Property Id: 245685 Just steps to dining, entertainment, shopping, Soldier Field, Museum Campus, transportation and more. Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with spacious floor plan.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
313 Creekside Dr C
313 Creekside Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Unit C Available 07/01/20 Bloomingdale Townhouse 2.
