202 Apartments for rent in Glen Ellyn, IL with garages
Looking for a Glen Ellyn rental? Well, then you've found the perfect place for that. We'll guide you through this 'burby little village, as well as let you in on some insider's tips for renting and living like a local Glen Ellyn-er.
Having trouble with Craigslist Glen Ellyn? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
A village with a population of nearly 30,000, this Chicago suburb is a place where you can rest easy while sitting just far enough away from bright lights of “The Windy City.” However, it is still close enough for an easy commute, with just 20 miles – or a 40-minute train ride – separating it from the nightlife and employment opportunities of Chicago. As far as getting around Glen Ellyn goes, this village has walkable streets, nice bike paths, and contains just seven square miles of prairie land within its city limits. It's a small town, where getting around does not require a car. Who needs one when all the historic architecture, old taverns and museums, pubs, eateries, and downtown shops are worth slowing down for, anyway?
Rental rates are in the $700 to $4000 range. Cheap apartments are hard to come by, with one and two-bedroom apartments typically costing between $700 and $1000 a month. In the $1000 - $2000 range, you can find luxury downtown condos and lofts, as well as some very nice rental homes. A modern-chic downtown penthouse condo rents for just under $4000 a month.
Glen Ellyn renters who choose the apartment life are in for a treat. Swimming pools, playgrounds, clubhouses, BBQ areas, business and fitness centers, volleyball courts, security, and concierge service, are just some of the amenities available in apartments around here.
That's all there is to it. It's a fine renter's life in for Glen Ellyn-ers. Enjoy.
Glen Ellyn apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.