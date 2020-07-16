Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:57 AM

110 Apartments for rent in Glen Ellyn, IL with hardwood floors

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
580 Duane Street
580 Duane Street, Glen Ellyn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1551 sqft
2 Bed / 2 Bath 2nd floor unit located in commercial building in downtown Glen Ellyn. Unit is labeled 576. Conveniently located within walking distance to Metra, restaurants and shopping. Parking behind building and private entrance to unit.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
976 Highland Avenue
976 Highland Avenue, Glen Ellyn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1597 sqft
What a Fabulous house for rent!!!! This one will not last long!!! Spacious, bright rehabbed house featuring Brazilian teak wood flooring, gorgeous family room with over sized fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Glen Ellyn
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
35 Units Available
Briarbrook Apartment Homes
1147 Briarbrook Dr, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,271
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1041 sqft
Four spaciously renovated apartment home designs. Community is located near I-355, I-88 and Route 59. Units have abundant sunlight and exceptional views. Community features door-to-door trash pickup and fiber optic cable and internet.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1161 Coventry Circle
1161 Coventry Circle, Glendale Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1161 Coventry Circle Available 08/07/20 Three Bedroom Two Store TownHome with Finished Basement - Three bedroom townhome in highly rated Glen Ellyn school district. Located on a premium lot with patio and wooded views.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1011 TAFT Avenue
1011 Taft Avenue, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
This Charming 2 Bedroom,1 Bathroom 3rd Floor Apartment located in the heart of Wheaton is Ready for you to call Home! Hardwood Floors Through-Out and Freshly Painted in Warm Grey Tones! The Kitchen boasts an Abundance of Countertop Space and Ample

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1319 Wakeman Avenue
1319 Wakeman Avenue, Wheaton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1900 sqft
PICTURES ARE JUST A PEEK AT WHATS TO COME. JUST REMODELED AND UPDATED! BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SPLIT LEVEL. SPACIOUS UPDATED KITCHEN IS OPEN TO DINING AND LIVING ROOMS BRINGING IN TONS OF LIGHT.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1721 East Roosevelt Road
1721 East Roosevelt Road, Wheaton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1218 sqft
Big townhouse with beautiful refinished hardwood floors, new cabinets and interior doors.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1016 South Charlotte Street
1016 South Charlotte Street, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1025 sqft
LOOK AT THIS! SPLIT LEVEL WITH SUB-BASEMENT ALL REDONE, 3 CAR GARAGE AND ALL LAWN/YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN RENTAL PRICE.
Results within 5 miles of Glen Ellyn
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
The Greenway at Carol Stream
136 Greenway Trl, Carol Stream, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
890 sqft
Conveniently located close to major expressways, shopping and dining. Community features resort-style swimming pool, tennis court and picnic area. Apartments are newly renovated and have laundry in-unit.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
19 Units Available
The Retreat at Danada Farms
22 Vivaldi Ct, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,627
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rice Lake Square and Seven Gables Park are both just a short walk from this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, gas-burning fireplaces and private entries. Community amenities include an internet cafe, swimming pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
75 Units Available
Ellyn Crossing Apartments
440 Gregory Avenue, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$885
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
681 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Ellyn Crossing Apartments in Glendale Heights, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
45 Units Available
Avant at the Arboretum
450 Warrenville Rd, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,163
1287 sqft
Close to Morton Arboretum and interstates 88 and 355. Pet-friendly residence with enclosed dog run. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage; some come furnished. Community amenities include media room, fire pit and pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
28 Units Available
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,673
1363 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
25 Units Available
Beau Bien
Lakeside Apartments
4800 Lake Trail Dr, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,142
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1107 sqft
Luxury community includes parking, 24-hour gym, pool, tennis, and coffee bar. Units feature laundry, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Located just five minutes away from Naperville and 25 minutes from O'Hare.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
7 Units Available
Courthouse Square
250 S Naperville Rd, Wheaton, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,952
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,362
1221 sqft
Smoke-free buildings, a car-wash area and a dog-grooming area. Never-before-lived-in studio and 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in historic, charming downtown Wheaton close to Wheaton College and Highway 38/Roosevelt Road.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:16 AM
15 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1312 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
32 Units Available
Dwell At Naperville
1995 Yellowstone Drive, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,307
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1104 sqft
If you are looking for a place that puts you in the center of all you need, with style, luxury, and services that enhance your lifestyle, look no further than Dwell at Naperville.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
24 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,315
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1096 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
7 Units Available
2200 Grace
2200 South Grace Street, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1440 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. 2200 Grace Apartment Homes in Lombard, IL 60148 feature spacious homes, dishwasher, GE appliances, wood flooring, central AC, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 16 at 12:32 AM
$
35 Units Available
Renew Wheaton Center
2 Wheaton Ctr, Wheaton, IL
Studio
$1,270
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1133 sqft
A recently renovated community featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and gaming areas. Spacious interiors featuring garden-style residences, open floor plans, and modern appliances. Near the Metra Station and bike trails.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 16 at 12:25 AM
28 Units Available
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1111 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
23 Units Available
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,539
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1232 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 16 at 12:12 AM
5 Units Available
Brook Hill
201 W Oakley Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1460 sqft
Near Butterfield Country Club. Also close to Oakbrook Mall and Westmont Station. Apartments boast private entrances, modern kitchens, large bedrooms and private patios or balconies. On-site business center, bark park, fitness center and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
10 Units Available
Maple and Main
1010 Maple Ave, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,846
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,977
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Units feature private balconies, kitchen pantries, and dishwasher. Community has yoga lawn, private storage, pet spa, and fitness club.
City Guide for Glen Ellyn, IL

Looking for a Glen Ellyn rental? Well, then you've found the perfect place for that. We'll guide you through this 'burby little village, as well as let you in on some insider's tips for renting and living like a local Glen Ellyn-er.

Having trouble with Craigslist Glen Ellyn? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

A village with a population of nearly 30,000, this Chicago suburb is a place where you can rest easy while sitting just far enough away from bright lights of “The Windy City.” However, it is still close enough for an easy commute, with just 20 miles – or a 40-minute train ride – separating it from the nightlife and employment opportunities of Chicago. As far as getting around Glen Ellyn goes, this village has walkable streets, nice bike paths, and contains just seven square miles of prairie land within its city limits. It's a small town, where getting around does not require a car. Who needs one when all the historic architecture, old taverns and museums, pubs, eateries, and downtown shops are worth slowing down for, anyway?

Rental rates are in the $700 to $4000 range. Cheap apartments are hard to come by, with one and two-bedroom apartments typically costing between $700 and $1000 a month. In the $1000 - $2000 range, you can find luxury downtown condos and lofts, as well as some very nice rental homes. A modern-chic downtown penthouse condo rents for just under $4000 a month.

Glen Ellyn renters who choose the apartment life are in for a treat. Swimming pools, playgrounds, clubhouses, BBQ areas, business and fitness centers, volleyball courts, security, and concierge service, are just some of the amenities available in apartments around here.

That's all there is to it. It's a fine renter's life in for Glen Ellyn-ers. Enjoy.

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Glen Ellyn, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Glen Ellyn renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

