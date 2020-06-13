Apartment List
/
IL
/
glen ellyn
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:22 AM

202 Apartments for rent in Glen Ellyn, IL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
481 Duane Terrace
481 Duane Terrace, Glen Ellyn, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
940 sqft
Very private, wooded setting for this rare, 2 bedroom, end unit rental overlooking lovely courtyard. Stainless Steel Appliances. Commuters dream just steps to Prairie Path, Blocks to downtown Glen Ellyn, train & schools.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
375 Sandhurst Circle
375 Sandhurst Circle, Glen Ellyn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1177 sqft
EASY TO SHOW! CLEAN, bright second floor unit with private balcony! Great location, LOTS of light. Across the street from COD, close to parks and easy access to 88.
Results within 1 mile of Glen Ellyn
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
21 Units Available
Residences at Lakeside
830 Foxworth Blvd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1182 sqft
Just off I-355 and 20 miles from Chicago. Residential neighborhood with outstanding on-site amenities including volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, playground, and pool. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
33 Units Available
Briarbrook Apartment Homes
1147 Briarbrook Dr, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,331
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1041 sqft
Four spaciously renovated apartment home designs. Community is located near I-355, I-88 and Route 59. Units have abundant sunlight and exceptional views. Community features door-to-door trash pickup and fiber optic cable and internet.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
7 Units Available
Lakeside
1750 East 22nd Street, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the College of DuPage and several golf courses. Apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms, some with a fireplace. All have walk-in closets with organizers. On-site gym and business center, pool, bike racks.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:47am
10 Units Available
The Mark
1245 Fordham Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,171
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,026
1400 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1161 Coventry Circle
1161 Coventry Circle, Glendale Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1161 Coventry Circle Available 08/07/20 Three Bedroom Two Store TownHome with Finished Basement - Three bedroom townhome in highly rated Glen Ellyn school district. Located on a premium lot with patio and wooded views.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
533 Ranch Road
533 Ranch Road, Wheaton, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2383 sqft
Beautifully updated and NO STAIRS to climb! Located in prime North Wheaton Hawthorne area. Convenient to METRA, schools and shopping. Large rooms plus bonus studio...perfect for just about any creative purpose! Major mechanicals are newer.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1002 Spruce Street
1002 Spruce Street, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$893
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright 1 bed - 1 bath condo located at Evergreen Condominiums near Glen Ellyn.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
215 South President Street
215 South President Street, Wheaton, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
3180 sqft
Commuter Dream and a real deal for a smart shopper! Steps away from school and train station this home offers 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms in 3200 Sq. ft. First impressions are important! A gracious foyer greets your guests.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1321 South Finley Road
1321 Finley Road, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1050 sqft
Point West Condo, Top Floor 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit in secure building. Spacious living/dining room, fresh clean carpet, sliding glass door leads to Spacious balcony off the living room. Lots of closet space - Enjoy swimming pool & Tennis courts.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1573 Coloma Court South
1573 Coloma Court South, Wheaton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1573 Coloma Court South in Wheaton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
835 SHELDON Court
835 Sheldon Court, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1056 sqft
LOOKING FOR A COMFORTABLE 2 BEDROOM RENTAL CONDO IN A GREAT AREA? CONSIDER THIS DESIRABLE 2ND FLOOR UNIT WITH A WONDERFUL BALCONY AREA OVERLOOKING A SLOW MOVING STREAM! THIS UNIT HAS LAUNDRY IN THE UNIT AND THE WASHER & DRYER ARE READY TO GO.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
60 North Columbine Avenue
60 North Columbine Avenue, Lombard, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1936 sqft
Welcome to this unique house in a large lot. Five bedrooms and three baths including a large bedroom and bath in the first floor. First floor also includes a very large living room area, kitchen and access to the deck.
Results within 5 miles of Glen Ellyn
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
48 Units Available
Elan Yorktown
50 Yorktown Center, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,585
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1361 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
31 Units Available
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,570
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1232 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
The Retreat at Danada Farms
22 Vivaldi Ct, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,657
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rice Lake Square and Seven Gables Park are both just a short walk from this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, gas-burning fireplaces and private entries. Community amenities include an internet cafe, swimming pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,002
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1100 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
12 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1312 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
27 Units Available
Brook Hill
201 W Oakley Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$989
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1460 sqft
Near Butterfield Country Club. Also close to Oakbrook Mall and Westmont Station. Apartments boast private entrances, modern kitchens, large bedrooms and private patios or balconies. On-site business center, bark park, fitness center and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
47 Units Available
Ellyn Crossing Apartments
440 Gregory Avenue, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$905
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
681 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Ellyn Crossing Apartments in Glendale Heights, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
38 Units Available
Dwell At Naperville
1995 Yellowstone Drive, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,442
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1104 sqft
If you are looking for a place that puts you in the center of all you need, with style, luxury, and services that enhance your lifestyle, look no further than Dwell at Naperville.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
9 Units Available
The Monroe
1400 N Oakmont Dr, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
950 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
$
13 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,525
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1354 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Glen Ellyn, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Glen Ellyn renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Glen Ellyn 2 BedroomsGlen Ellyn 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlen Ellyn 3 BedroomsGlen Ellyn Apartments with Balcony
Glen Ellyn Apartments with GarageGlen Ellyn Apartments with GymGlen Ellyn Apartments with Parking
Glen Ellyn Apartments with PoolGlen Ellyn Apartments with Washer-DryerGlen Ellyn Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILRiver Forest, ILOak Lawn, ILWestern Springs, ILBartlett, ILFranklin Park, ILOak Forest, IL
Brookfield, ILChicago Ridge, ILAddison, ILAlsip, ILClarendon Hills, ILElmwood Park, ILTinley Park, ILMontgomery, ILHighland Park, ILDarien, ILLake Zurich, ILBarrington, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of DuPageCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago