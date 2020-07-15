/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
102 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Glen Ellyn, IL
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
470 Fawell Boulevard
470 Fawell Boulevard, Glen Ellyn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
933 sqft
Beautiful two Bedroom Condo close to everything! In Unit Laundry. New carpet and paint in October 2018. Outdoor Pool, Exercise Room on Same Floor. Includes Large Storage Shed. Conveniently located across College of Dupage.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
580 Duane Street
580 Duane Street, Glen Ellyn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1551 sqft
2 Bed / 2 Bath 2nd floor unit located in commercial building in downtown Glen Ellyn. Unit is labeled 576. Conveniently located within walking distance to Metra, restaurants and shopping. Parking behind building and private entrance to unit.
Results within 1 mile of Glen Ellyn
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
36 Units Available
Briarbrook Apartment Homes
1147 Briarbrook Dr, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1041 sqft
Four spaciously renovated apartment home designs. Community is located near I-355, I-88 and Route 59. Units have abundant sunlight and exceptional views. Community features door-to-door trash pickup and fiber optic cable and internet.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 PM
25 Units Available
Residences at Lakeside
830 Foxworth Blvd, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
919 sqft
Just off I-355 and 20 miles from Chicago. Residential neighborhood with outstanding on-site amenities including volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, playground, and pool. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 PM
11 Units Available
The Mark
1245 Fordham Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1034 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
267 Shorewood Dr 2A
267 Shorewood Dr, Glendale Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2 bedroom 2 bath Available immediately - Property Id: 314419 Immediate occupancy, updated kitchen, bathrooms, Balcony over looking pool, quote location Glen Ellyn schools, spacious living rooms, dinning area, close to all amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Glen Ellyn
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
25 Units Available
Green Trails
2800 Windsor Dr, Lisle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1013 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a swimming pool, concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. The property is right across from the shopping and dining of Green Trails Shopping Center. The furnished, recently renovated units feature fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
38 Units Available
Martin's Point
2101 S Finley Rd, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1068 sqft
Our community is operating as normal.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
26 Units Available
Beau Bien
Lakeside Apartments
4800 Lake Trail Dr, Lisle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
907 sqft
Luxury community includes parking, 24-hour gym, pool, tennis, and coffee bar. Units feature laundry, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Located just five minutes away from Naperville and 25 minutes from O'Hare.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
7 Units Available
Courthouse Square
250 S Naperville Rd, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,362
1221 sqft
Smoke-free buildings, a car-wash area and a dog-grooming area. Never-before-lived-in studio and 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in historic, charming downtown Wheaton close to Wheaton College and Highway 38/Roosevelt Road.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 06:44 PM
$
13 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1354 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 PM
15 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1046 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
32 Units Available
Dwell At Naperville
1995 Yellowstone Drive, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1104 sqft
If you are looking for a place that puts you in the center of all you need, with style, luxury, and services that enhance your lifestyle, look no further than Dwell at Naperville.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
24 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1096 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
$
66 Units Available
TGM Danada
2 Sterling Cir, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
933 sqft
Crossings at Danada Apartments offer a park-like setting with highly upgraded units. Granite kitchen counters, tile backsplashes, wood-look flooring and other design features make these apartments modern and comfortable.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 PM
$
35 Units Available
Renew Wheaton Center
2 Wheaton Ctr, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1133 sqft
A recently renovated community featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and gaming areas. Spacious interiors featuring garden-style residences, open floor plans, and modern appliances. Near the Metra Station and bike trails.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 PM
$
57 Units Available
Bristol Club
5700 Walnut Ave, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
994 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, complete with oversized bathtubs, spacious closets, and private patio or balcony. Residents enjoy convenient shuttle to the Metra Belmont train station, dry sauna, pool with sundeck and much more.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
13 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Bridges
6690 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1159 sqft
The Cinemark Seven Bridges and IMAX, along with a variety of other shopping and entertainment options, are convenient to this property. Units feature fireplaces and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym available.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
23 Units Available
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1232 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
19 Units Available
The Retreat at Danada Farms
22 Vivaldi Ct, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1215 sqft
Rice Lake Square and Seven Gables Park are both just a short walk from this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, gas-burning fireplaces and private entries. Community amenities include an internet cafe, swimming pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
28 Units Available
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,746
1213 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 PM
29 Units Available
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1111 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
44 Units Available
Avant at the Arboretum
450 Warrenville Rd, Lisle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,163
1287 sqft
Close to Morton Arboretum and interstates 88 and 355. Pet-friendly residence with enclosed dog run. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage; some come furnished. Community amenities include media room, fire pit and pool.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 06:43 PM
10 Units Available
The Monroe
1400 N Oakmont Dr, Glendale Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
950 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
