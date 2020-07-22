122 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Glen Ellyn, IL
1 of 13
1 of 12
1 of 18
1 of 24
1 of 34
1 of 18
1 of 23
1 of 12
1 of 8
1 of 24
1 of 21
1 of 12
1 of 32
1 of 28
1 of 26
1 of 33
1 of 15
1 of 38
1 of 35
1 of 17
1 of 35
1 of 39
1 of 52
1 of 32
Looking for a Glen Ellyn rental? Well, then you've found the perfect place for that. We'll guide you through this 'burby little village, as well as let you in on some insider's tips for renting and living like a local Glen Ellyn-er.
Having trouble with Craigslist Glen Ellyn? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
A village with a population of nearly 30,000, this Chicago suburb is a place where you can rest easy while sitting just far enough away from bright lights of “The Windy City.” However, it is still close enough for an easy commute, with just 20 miles – or a 40-minute train ride – separating it from the nightlife and employment opportunities of Chicago. As far as getting around Glen Ellyn goes, this village has walkable streets, nice bike paths, and contains just seven square miles of prairie land within its city limits. It's a small town, where getting around does not require a car. Who needs one when all the historic architecture, old taverns and museums, pubs, eateries, and downtown shops are worth slowing down for, anyway?
Rental rates are in the $700 to $4000 range. Cheap apartments are hard to come by, with one and two-bedroom apartments typically costing between $700 and $1000 a month. In the $1000 - $2000 range, you can find luxury downtown condos and lofts, as well as some very nice rental homes. A modern-chic downtown penthouse condo rents for just under $4000 a month.
Glen Ellyn renters who choose the apartment life are in for a treat. Swimming pools, playgrounds, clubhouses, BBQ areas, business and fitness centers, volleyball courts, security, and concierge service, are just some of the amenities available in apartments around here.
That's all there is to it. It's a fine renter's life in for Glen Ellyn-ers. Enjoy.
Renting pet-friendly apartments in Glen Ellyn should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.
Some pet-friendly apartments in Glen Ellyn may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.
Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Glen Ellyn. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.