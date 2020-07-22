Apartment List
/
IL
/
glen ellyn
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:35 PM

122 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Glen Ellyn, IL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Glen Ellyn should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and y... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
976 Highland Avenue
976 Highland Avenue, Glen Ellyn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1597 sqft
What a Fabulous house for rent!!!! This one will not last long!!! Spacious, bright rehabbed house featuring Brazilian teak wood flooring, gorgeous family room with over sized fireplace.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
135 North Park Boulevard
135 North Park Boulevard, Glen Ellyn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1314 sqft
Perfect ranch conveniently located in Ben Franklin school district, blocks from Newton Park, Sunset Pool, shopping and close to town. 2 fireplaces: one in living room and enclosed porch. 2 car attached garage, fenced yard & finished basement.
Results within 1 mile of Glen Ellyn
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
10 Units Available
St. Charles Square Apartments
607 Gundersen Dr, Carol Stream, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
900 sqft
Welcome to St. Charles Square, a residential community featuring One and Two bedroom apartments in Carol Stream, IL.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:17 PM
11 Units Available
The Mark
1245 Fordham Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1400 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 12:22 PM
26 Units Available
Residences at Lakeside
830 Foxworth Blvd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1182 sqft
Just off I-355 and 20 miles from Chicago. Residential neighborhood with outstanding on-site amenities including volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, playground, and pool. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
30 Units Available
Briarbrook Apartment Homes
1147 Briarbrook Dr, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,338
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1041 sqft
Four spaciously renovated apartment home designs. Community is located near I-355, I-88 and Route 59. Units have abundant sunlight and exceptional views. Community features door-to-door trash pickup and fiber optic cable and internet.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 12:22 PM
5 Units Available
Lakeside
1750 East 22nd Street, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the College of DuPage and several golf courses. Apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms, some with a fireplace. All have walk-in closets with organizers. On-site gym and business center, pool, bike racks.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1011 TAFT Avenue
1011 Taft Avenue, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
This Charming 2 Bedroom,1 Bathroom 3rd Floor Apartment located in the heart of Wheaton is Ready for you to call Home! Hardwood Floors Through-Out and Freshly Painted in Warm Grey Tones! The Kitchen boasts an Abundance of Countertop Space and Ample

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1307 College Avenue
1307 College Avenue, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
800 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE RENT if you apply before 5/15! Recently rehabbed and spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment.
Results within 5 miles of Glen Ellyn
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
11 Units Available
Maple and Main
1010 Maple Ave, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,851
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,881
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Units feature private balconies, kitchen pantries, and dishwasher. Community has yoga lawn, private storage, pet spa, and fitness club.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
36 Units Available
Dwell At Naperville
1995 Yellowstone Drive, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,293
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1104 sqft
If you are looking for a place that puts you in the center of all you need, with style, luxury, and services that enhance your lifestyle, look no further than Dwell at Naperville.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
7 Units Available
Stratford Green Apartment Homes
492 Vinings Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,739
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to shopping and dining and just minutes from the Stratford Square Mall. Recently remodeled units include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
25 Units Available
Green Trails
2800 Windsor Dr, Lisle, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,210
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1013 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a swimming pool, concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. The property is right across from the shopping and dining of Green Trails Shopping Center. The furnished, recently renovated units feature fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
36 Units Available
Martin's Point
2101 S Finley Rd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1068 sqft
Our community is operating as normal.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
12 Units Available
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,028
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1100 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
20 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,055
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1119 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
8 Units Available
2200 Grace
2200 South Grace Street, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1440 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. 2200 Grace Apartment Homes in Lombard, IL 60148 feature spacious homes, dishwasher, GE appliances, wood flooring, central AC, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 12:16 PM
10 Units Available
The Monroe
1400 N Oakmont Dr, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
950 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
$
63 Units Available
TGM Danada
2 Sterling Cir, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,941
1206 sqft
Crossings at Danada Apartments offer a park-like setting with highly upgraded units. Granite kitchen counters, tile backsplashes, wood-look flooring and other design features make these apartments modern and comfortable.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:25 PM
12 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Bridges
6690 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,455
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1159 sqft
The Cinemark Seven Bridges and IMAX, along with a variety of other shopping and entertainment options, are convenient to this property. Units feature fireplaces and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 12:18 PM
27 Units Available
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1111 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
45 Units Available
Avant at the Arboretum
450 Warrenville Rd, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,423
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,928
1287 sqft
Close to Morton Arboretum and interstates 88 and 355. Pet-friendly residence with enclosed dog run. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage; some come furnished. Community amenities include media room, fire pit and pool.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 22 at 12:38 PM
$
31 Units Available
Renew Wheaton Center
2 Wheaton Ctr, Wheaton, IL
Studio
$1,245
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1133 sqft
A recently renovated community featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and gaming areas. Spacious interiors featuring garden-style residences, open floor plans, and modern appliances. Near the Metra Station and bike trails.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 12:41 PM
$
13 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,260
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1354 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
City Guide for Glen Ellyn, IL

Looking for a Glen Ellyn rental? Well, then you've found the perfect place for that. We'll guide you through this 'burby little village, as well as let you in on some insider's tips for renting and living like a local Glen Ellyn-er.

Having trouble with Craigslist Glen Ellyn? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

A village with a population of nearly 30,000, this Chicago suburb is a place where you can rest easy while sitting just far enough away from bright lights of “The Windy City.” However, it is still close enough for an easy commute, with just 20 miles – or a 40-minute train ride – separating it from the nightlife and employment opportunities of Chicago. As far as getting around Glen Ellyn goes, this village has walkable streets, nice bike paths, and contains just seven square miles of prairie land within its city limits. It's a small town, where getting around does not require a car. Who needs one when all the historic architecture, old taverns and museums, pubs, eateries, and downtown shops are worth slowing down for, anyway?

Rental rates are in the $700 to $4000 range. Cheap apartments are hard to come by, with one and two-bedroom apartments typically costing between $700 and $1000 a month. In the $1000 - $2000 range, you can find luxury downtown condos and lofts, as well as some very nice rental homes. A modern-chic downtown penthouse condo rents for just under $4000 a month.

Glen Ellyn renters who choose the apartment life are in for a treat. Swimming pools, playgrounds, clubhouses, BBQ areas, business and fitness centers, volleyball courts, security, and concierge service, are just some of the amenities available in apartments around here.

That's all there is to it. It's a fine renter's life in for Glen Ellyn-ers. Enjoy.

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Glen Ellyn, IL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Glen Ellyn should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Glen Ellyn may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Glen Ellyn. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

Similar Pages

Glen Ellyn 2 Bedroom ApartmentsGlen Ellyn 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsGlen Ellyn 3 Bedroom ApartmentsGlen Ellyn Apartments with BalconiesGlen Ellyn Apartments with Garages
Glen Ellyn Apartments with GymsGlen Ellyn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGlen Ellyn Apartments with ParkingGlen Ellyn Apartments with PoolsGlen Ellyn Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Glen Ellyn Cheap ApartmentsGlen Ellyn Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlen Ellyn Furnished ApartmentsGlen Ellyn Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILJoliet, ILTinley Park, ILBrookfield, IL
Batavia, ILRiver Forest, ILCicero, ILAddison, ILAlsip, ILElmwood Park, ILIngalls Park, ILChicago Ridge, ILLemont, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of DuPageCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago