62 Apartments for rent in Elgin, IL with hardwood floors
1 of 14
1 of 16
1 of 17
1 of 12
1 of 9
1 of 11
1 of 9
1 of 16
1 of 37
1 of 17
1 of 10
1 of 31
1 of 17
1 of 16
1 of 1
1 of 23
1 of 8
1 of 11
1 of 21
1 of 18
1 of 22
1 of 7
1 of 15
1 of 17
Greetings, present and future residents of Elgin! Situated about 40 miles northwest of downtown Chicago on the banks of the Fox River, Elgin is a popular residential destination for leasers who covet Chicagoland lodgings without having to pay typical Chicagoland prices. Sound like a good fit for you? Then journey on, bold apartment hunter, because the dwellings of your dreams may be just a few clicks anyway.
First, though, let’s take a moment to answer the questions we know you must have about life in Elgin … See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Elgin renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.