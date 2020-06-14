Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:28 PM

62 Apartments for rent in Elgin, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Elgin renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Near West Elgin
1 Unit Available
325 Locust St
325 Locust Street, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Main Floor Unit of a Charming 2 Flat is Ready for you to Call Home! You are welcomed into the spacious Living Room boasting a Trayed Ceiling, Large Windows, High Ceilings, Original Trim Work, and new Wood

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
152 River Walk Ct - 1
152 River Walk Ct, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1875 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Brick Townhome in downtown Elgin. Large windows for lots of natural light. Large Kitchen with island and beautiful wood floors. Full bathroom for both bedrooms and walk-in closets.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
100 E Chicago St - 206
100 East Chicago Street, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 1 Bedroom with Fabulous Layout In Historical Retail Space on 2nd Floor and Features Original Picture Windows Newly Rehabbed Brand New Floors Brand New Kitchen with Wood Cabinets and Imitation Granite Counters L Shaped Kitchen with Breakfast

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
50 S. Grove Ave Unit 313
50 South Grove Avenue, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1302 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath unit on 3rd floor with 2 balconies. Just a few minutes walk from downtown shops and restaurants and the Metra station. Hardwood flooring through open kitchen into living and dining room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
153 Dawson Dr
153 Dawson Dr, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Gorgeous Townhome with many upgrades.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Near West Elgin
1 Unit Available
6 National Street
6 National Street, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$900
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AMAZING 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH APARTMENT!! This upper-level unit has fresh paint, beautiful new wood laminate flooring, and hardwood. Washer and dryer in unit.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
160 Symphony Way
160 Symphony Way, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1200 sqft
Exclusive & cozy, large 2 bedroom/ 2 bath for rent in the heart of downtown Elgin with a deck in the back! This condo is a total gut rehab, EVERYTHING will be brand new.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Northeast Elgin
1 Unit Available
472 North Spring Street
472 North Spring Street, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1250 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom apartment in Elgin historic district - second floor of 2-flat. New kitchen and bathroom with new cabinets, appliances, flooring, and granite countertops.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Southwest Elgin
1 Unit Available
365 Vandalia Street
365 Vandalia Street, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1292 sqft
Great opportunity to rent this charming cape cod home in excellent condition! Beautifully arched doorway leads into living room with 9' ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and hardwood flooring.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
1278 Blackhawk Drive
1278 Blackhawk Drive, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
This charming home allows a convenient location to both the commercial world with quick access to I-90 and the natural world with Trout Park and the Voyageur Landing Forest Preserve.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Grant Park
1 Unit Available
908 High Street
908 High Street, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
This meticulously maintained single family home needs a new tenant! Quiet West side neighborhood is perfect for a Judson or ECC student! Large eat in kitchen. Hardwood floors in living room and master bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Elgin
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
37 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
Studio
$1,198
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1135 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
730 Thornbury Road
730 Thornbury Drive, Bartlett, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1906 sqft
Beautiful end unit with many upgrades and very private. 9FT main level. New washer and dryer. Fresh paint.
Results within 5 miles of Elgin
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
18 Units Available
Algonquin Square Apartments
2400 Millbrook Dr, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1240 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with private patios/balconies and custom finishes. Residents get access to a barbecue area and conference room. Valet service available. Pet friendly. Close to Algonquin Commons. Near I-90.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
235 Acorn Dr
235 Acorn Drive, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1380 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Townhome for Rent near downtown Schaumburg area - Property Id: 301033 Beautiful property located steps from stores and restaurants. 2 story beautiful townhome very bright, lots of light ,move in conditions.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
730 W Streamwood Blvd Unit B
730 West Streamwood Boulevard, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1562 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Second Floor Condo in Streamwood - Maintenance free living at it's finest! You will feel spoiled from the second you walk in - every finish is beautiful! Granite, SS Appliances, New Laundry Machines, Wood Flooring

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Millbrook Townhomes
1 Unit Available
1443 Millbrook Dr
1443 Millbrook Drive, Algonquin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1567 sqft
Behind Algonquin Commons - Property Id: 186834 Amazing 2Br, 1.5 Ba townhouse with a loft, hardwood floors and cathedral ceilings in Master Bathroom. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Well maintained and updated.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1022 Turin Drive
1022 Turin Drive, Hampshire, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1387 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom (END UNIT) / 2 bath in Hampshire! - Set in the quiet village of Hampshire, this 3-bedroom townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
665 West Irving Park Road
665 West Irving Park Road, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1150 sqft
Welcome to Park Place Tower! This beautiful 2Bed/2Ba corner unit has a touch of lake views from several rooms. Spacious unit features upgraded kitchen w/ granite, ss appliances and beautiful wood floors.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
210 East Morse Avenue
210 East Morse Avenue, Bartlett, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1100 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
52 VENETO Court
52 Veneto Ct, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1777 sqft
ONLY RENTAL AVAILABLE IN VILLAS OF CAMBRIDGE, THIS LUXURIOUS TOWNHHOME WITH PRIVATE DRIVE WITH EAST WEST EXPOSURE HAS THE LOOK AND FEEL OF A SINGLE FAMILY HOME.

1 of 7

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
706 Jackson Avenue
706 Jackson Avenue, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1000 sqft
LIMITED OFFER: **1/2 MONTH OFF BONUS TO THE TENANT IN MONTH TWO, IF THEY ARE APPROVED AND MOVE IN BY 4/30/20**Updated Ranch home. Kitchen has hardwood floors, granite counters, and newer appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Cross Creek Landing
1 Unit Available
3 HUMMINGBIRD Lane
3 Hummingbird Lane, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
2095 sqft
WOW this is amazing - only top quality upgrades to this super clean, pet-free home! From the Brazilian cherry wood floors, to the 42" cabinets, granite, lighting, windows, window treatments, carpet to the gorgeous patio and fenced in yard, this home

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
117 Winchester Drive
117 Winchester Drive, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1250 sqft
SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM TOWNHOME WITH ATTACHED GARAGE LOCATED IN STREAMWOOD NEAR PARKS AND RECREATION. TIDY ENTRY AREA LEADS UPSTAIRS TO MAIN LEVEL.
City Guide for Elgin, IL

Greetings, present and future residents of Elgin! Situated about 40 miles northwest of downtown Chicago on the banks of the Fox River, Elgin is a popular residential destination for leasers who covet Chicagoland lodgings without having to pay typical Chicagoland prices. Sound like a good fit for you? Then journey on, bold apartment hunter, because the dwellings of your dreams may be just a few clicks anyway.

First, though, let’s take a moment to answer the questions we know you must have about life in Elgin … See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Elgin, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Elgin renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

