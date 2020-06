Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 2nd floor unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master bedroom has walk in closet and private full bath. Living room has a gas fireplace and sliding glass doors to balcony. Balcony over looks inter court area. Relax and enjoy the birds in the trees. Plenty of storage with this unit. Laundry in the unit. Large eat in kitchen with pantry and sliding glass doors to balcony. Extra storage room off of balcony. Dining room for entertaining. Brand new carpet through out. 1 car garage. Large walk in storage room above garage for more storage. Walk to Jewel and other shopping. Landlord looking for credit score above 600. Non smokers.