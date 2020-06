Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

This charming home allows a convenient location to both the commercial world with quick access to I-90 and the natural world with Trout Park and the Voyageur Landing Forest Preserve. The kitchen offers incredible cabinet space with a large eat-in area. The hardwood floors throughout most of the home allow for easy cleaning and an updated look! With such large bedrooms, you can be sure that you will have room for all of your belongings and you can feel at ease with a more organized space. Downstairs, there’s also an unfinished basement offering plenty of work and storage space. In the summertime, you can head out in the backyard to grill on the secured grill and enjoy the shade of the mature trees on your very own patio. Don’t miss out! Call today to schedule your tour.