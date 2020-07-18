All apartments in Elgin
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1012 Meadow Ln

1012 Meadow Lane · (847) 852-4715
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1012 Meadow Lane, Elgin, IL 60123
Century Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1700 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,700

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful well maintained 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom Ranch with everything you can ask for located in a great neighborhood. The kitchen features porcelain plank tile, concrete countertops, upgraded cabinets, a stylish backsplash, upgraded appliances, and a breakfast bar. Throughout the rest of the home you'll find new windows and blinds, stylish wood and laminate flooring, a gas fireplace, a sunroom, and a large basement. You'll love the size of the patio along with this large well manicured fenced in yard. Don't miss out on this opportunity!

Available September 1st!

Lease Terms: 1 Year Minimum Lease. Tenant Pays all Utilities. Pets OK on a Case-by-Case Basis, Additional Pet Deposit of $1.00 per day, per approved Pet. Credit/Background Check to be Performed by Listing Office $60 p/adult over 18. Tenants are responsible for a $50.00 move-in administrative fee. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5902652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Meadow Ln have any available units?
1012 Meadow Ln has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Elgin, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Elgin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1012 Meadow Ln have?
Some of 1012 Meadow Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Meadow Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Meadow Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Meadow Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1012 Meadow Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1012 Meadow Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1012 Meadow Ln offers parking.
Does 1012 Meadow Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1012 Meadow Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Meadow Ln have a pool?
No, 1012 Meadow Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Meadow Ln have accessible units?
No, 1012 Meadow Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Meadow Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 Meadow Ln has units with dishwashers.
