1012 Meadow Ln

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Available 09/01/20 Beautiful well maintained 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom Ranch with everything you can ask for located in a great neighborhood. The kitchen features porcelain plank tile, concrete countertops, upgraded cabinets, a stylish backsplash, upgraded appliances, and a breakfast bar. Throughout the rest of the home you'll find new windows and blinds, stylish wood and laminate flooring, a gas fireplace, a sunroom, and a large basement. You'll love the size of the patio along with this large well manicured fenced in yard. Don't miss out on this opportunity!



Available September 1st!



Lease Terms: 1 Year Minimum Lease. Tenant Pays all Utilities. Pets OK on a Case-by-Case Basis, Additional Pet Deposit of $1.00 per day, per approved Pet. Credit/Background Check to be Performed by Listing Office $60 p/adult over 18. Tenants are responsible for a $50.00 move-in administrative fee. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5902652)