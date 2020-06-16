4211 Northcott Avenue

Amenities

Fantastic ranch SFH in a prime location of Downers Grove. This recently renovated 3BD, 1 BA family home is move-in ready! Freshly painted, the home includes hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and a brand new bathroom. With an abundance of natural light throughout enjoy the three spacious bedrooms along with a large laundry room. New epoxy flooring in the garage. Expansive and beautiful backyard with lush landscaping ... a perfect spot to relax & entertain. Storage shed for additional space. Close to shopping, restaurants, I-88 & less than 5 minutes from the Metra train station offering convenient transportation to the city. Also in an EXCELLENT school district!