Downers Grove, IL
4211 Northcott Avenue
Last updated May 9 2020 at 2:54 AM

4211 Northcott Avenue

4211 Northcott Avenue · (773) 295-4387
Location

4211 Northcott Avenue, Downers Grove, IL 60515

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Fantastic ranch SFH in a prime location of Downers Grove. This recently renovated 3BD, 1 BA family home is move-in ready! Freshly painted, the home includes hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and a brand new bathroom. With an abundance of natural light throughout enjoy the three spacious bedrooms along with a large laundry room. New epoxy flooring in the garage. Expansive and beautiful backyard with lush landscaping ... a perfect spot to relax & entertain. Storage shed for additional space. Close to shopping, restaurants, I-88 & less than 5 minutes from the Metra train station offering convenient transportation to the city. Also in an EXCELLENT school district!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4211 Northcott Avenue have any available units?
4211 Northcott Avenue has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4211 Northcott Avenue have?
Some of 4211 Northcott Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4211 Northcott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4211 Northcott Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4211 Northcott Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4211 Northcott Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downers Grove.
Does 4211 Northcott Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4211 Northcott Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4211 Northcott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4211 Northcott Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4211 Northcott Avenue have a pool?
No, 4211 Northcott Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4211 Northcott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4211 Northcott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4211 Northcott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4211 Northcott Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4211 Northcott Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4211 Northcott Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
