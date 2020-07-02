Maple and Main

Amenities

nest technology patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony range walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse coffee bar concierge fire pit 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access package receiving yoga accessible elevator car charging cc payments dog grooming area e-payments guest suite internet cafe key fob access lobby nest technology online portal smoke-free community

Maple & Main Apartments on the corner of where urban meets suburban in the thriving community of downtown Downers Grove, just 20 miles west of downtown Chicago. This meticulously curated apartment community in one of Chicago's most lively suburbs offers impressive studio, one, two, and three-bedroom residences with generous amenities. Maple & Main is situated on the corner of Maple Avenue and Main Street in the heart of downtown Downers Grove with an assortment of outstanding restaurants, shops, and entertainment opportunities, all within walking distance from your front door. Residents can also walk to the Downers Grove Metra BNSF stop in a matter of minutes along Main Street. Many trains from Downers Grove run express to downtown Chicago offering a quick 35-minute, nonstop commute into Union Station. The area offers an abundance of parks, tree-lined streets, and a prominent school system. With almost 600 acres of parks and facilities, Downers Grove provides plenty of ...