Maple and Main

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per leaseholder
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: No weight restrictions, breed restrictions are Akita, american staffordshire terrier, bull terrier, chow, doberman, german shepherd, pitt bull, presa canario, rottweiler, and wolf hybrids.