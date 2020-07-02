All apartments in Downers Grove
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:35 AM

Maple and Main

1010 Maple Ave · (331) 256-2071
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease & Enjoy 1-Month Free On All Studio and 1-Bedroom Floor Plans!
Location

1010 Maple Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 603 · Avail. now

$1,769

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 593 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 430 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,977

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 521 · Avail. now

$1,994

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Unit 506 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,032

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Maple and Main.

Amenities

nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
package receiving
yoga
accessible
elevator
car charging
cc payments
dog grooming area
e-payments
guest suite
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
nest technology
online portal
smoke-free community
Maple & Main Apartments on the corner of where urban meets suburban in the thriving community of downtown Downers Grove, just 20 miles west of downtown Chicago. This meticulously curated apartment community in one of Chicago's most lively suburbs offers impressive studio, one, two, and three-bedroom residences with generous amenities. Maple & Main is situated on the corner of Maple Avenue and Main Street in the heart of downtown Downers Grove with an assortment of outstanding restaurants, shops, and entertainment opportunities, all within walking distance from your front door. Residents can also walk to the Downers Grove Metra BNSF stop in a matter of minutes along Main Street. Many trains from Downers Grove run express to downtown Chicago offering a quick 35-minute, nonstop commute into Union Station. The area offers an abundance of parks, tree-lined streets, and a prominent school system. With almost 600 acres of parks and facilities, Downers Grove provides plenty of ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per leaseholder
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: No weight restrictions, breed restrictions are Akita, american staffordshire terrier, bull terrier, chow, doberman, german shepherd, pitt bull, presa canario, rottweiler, and wolf hybrids.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Climate controlled parking is conveniently located under the building. All spaces must be reserved through the management office and are for residents only. Please call our leasing office for our parking policy.
Storage Details: Starting at $50

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Maple and Main have any available units?
Maple and Main has 10 units available starting at $1,769 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Maple and Main have?
Some of Maple and Main's amenities include nest technology, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Maple and Main currently offering any rent specials?
Maple and Main is offering the following rent specials: Lease & Enjoy 1-Month Free On All Studio and 1-Bedroom Floor Plans!
Is Maple and Main pet-friendly?
Yes, Maple and Main is pet friendly.
Does Maple and Main offer parking?
Yes, Maple and Main offers parking.
Does Maple and Main have units with washers and dryers?
No, Maple and Main does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Maple and Main have a pool?
Yes, Maple and Main has a pool.
Does Maple and Main have accessible units?
Yes, Maple and Main has accessible units.
Does Maple and Main have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Maple and Main has units with dishwashers.
Does Maple and Main have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Maple and Main has units with air conditioning.
