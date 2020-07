Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym game room parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court on-site laundry 24hr maintenance internet access internet cafe

*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.*Prentiss Creek at Downers Grove Apartments offers a peaceful retreat near the heart of Downers Grove, Illinois. Choose from a number of spacious one and two bedroom floor plans with oversized closets, ceiling fans and a private patio or balcony - or ask about our newly renovated apartment options. Just minutes away from I-355, I-88, premiere shopping, dining, entertainment, and education including Baker Square, Bolingbrook Promenade, Yorktown Mall, Goodrich Elementary, Jefferson High school, at Prentiss Creek Apartments you'll enjoy all of the perks of the city while coming home to the neighborly comforts of Downers Grove.