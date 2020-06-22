All apartments in Dolton
Find more places like 14918 Wabash Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dolton, IL
/
14918 Wabash Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

14918 Wabash Avenue

14918 Wabash Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dolton
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14918 Wabash Avenue, Dolton, IL 60419

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.Homes offered in Illinois are leased and managed by FirstKey Homes of Illinois, LLC. Owner has an indirect ownership in the brokerage.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14918 Wabash Avenue have any available units?
14918 Wabash Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dolton, IL.
Is 14918 Wabash Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14918 Wabash Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14918 Wabash Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 14918 Wabash Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 14918 Wabash Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14918 Wabash Avenue does offer parking.
Does 14918 Wabash Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14918 Wabash Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14918 Wabash Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 14918 Wabash Avenue has a pool.
Does 14918 Wabash Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14918 Wabash Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14918 Wabash Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14918 Wabash Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14918 Wabash Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14918 Wabash Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

14538 S Cottage Grove Ave
14538 Cottage Grove Ave
Dolton, IL 60419

Similar Pages

Dolton 1 BedroomsDolton 2 Bedrooms
Dolton Apartments with GarageDolton Cheap Places
Dolton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILLombard, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, IL
Hammond, INRomeoville, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILSkokie, ILBerwyn, ILBensenville, ILLa Grange, ILRichton Park, ILBurr Ridge, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, IL
Broadview, ILCalumet Park, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILPark Forest, ILMorton Grove, ILForest Park, ILHighland, INHazel Crest, ILGriffith, INLansing, ILMidlothian, ILNiles, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College