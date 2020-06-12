/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:39 PM
261 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dolton, IL
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
14918 Wabash Avenue
14918 Wabash Avenue, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1277 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15103 Beachview Ter
15103 Beachview Terrace, Dolton, IL
Available 07/01/20 Fully Upgraded 4bd/2ba in Dolton - Property Id: 294821 This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms with a lot of closet space, 2 baths, and a 2 car garage! It comes with BRAND NEW refrigerator, gas range, and windows.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14518 Kenwood Ave
14518 Kenwood Avenue, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Doltons finest - Property Id: 285289 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285289 Property Id 285289 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5798757)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14811 Grant
14811 Grant Street, Dolton, IL
Beautifully remodeled 4 bed 1 bath with a bonus room. - Remodeled 4 bed 1 bath with basement bonus room. This is listed for sale and for rent. 25lbs Dog allowed w/ Pet Rent. *SECTION 8 READY** 4 Bedroom voucher accepted.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14509 Chicago Rd
14509 Chicago Road, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
Fenced in yard with 3 bed 1.5 bathroom in Dolton, IL - 3 bed 1.5 bath Home and pets are welcome with additional Pet Rent.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15108 Irving
15108 Irving Avenue, Dolton, IL
Clean Safe Affordable 4 Bedroom Home for Rent - 4 Bed 1.5 bath home, fenced in yard, and finished basement. Section 8 accepted with 4 bedroom voucher. Pets are accepted at additional cost. Tenant pays all utilities. 25lbs Dog allowed w/ Pet Rent.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
15035 Chicago Road
15035 Chicago Road, Dolton, IL
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
14401 Kimbark
14401 Kimbark Avenue, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Come take a look at this amazing 3 bed 2 bath home in Dolton, IL. - 3 Bed 2 bath Home in Dolton. Section 8 ready and comes with central air and central heat. You will have a fenced in backyard.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14621 Dorchester Ave
14621 Dorchester Avenue, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1112 sqft
Welcome Home! A charming 3 bed 1.5 bath home. - Property Id: 254049 Spacious eat-in kitchen and living room. Home offers a separate outdoor entrance to the basement and a fenced-in backyard is perfect for entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Dolton
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Riverdale
2 Units Available
Pangea Lakes
13300 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1077 sqft
Hardwood floors, on-site laundry, parking, and outdoor living space await at Pangea Lakes Apartments, between South Indiana Ave and East 133rd. These pet-friendly residences boast hardwood floors and private balconies for prospective tenants.
Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Contact for Availability
Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1427 sqft
Welcome to your new home! We look forward to you experiencing a place like no other - in a community that you would be proud to call home. Cozy up on the sofa in one of our spacious apartment homes.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
South River
1 Unit Available
663 East 160th Place
663 East 160th Place, South Holland, IL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
1 Unit Available
274 Yates Ave.
274 Yates Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
13116 South Forrestville Avenue
13116 South Forrestville Avenue, Chicago, IL
PROPERTY AVAILABLE FOR RENT ON JULY 1, 2020. Gorgeous & Cozy 4 Bedroom - 1 & 1/2 bath home. Very large living room, nice size kitchen with eating area & table space.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
13730 S Leyden Ave
13730 South Leyden Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Spacious 2nd flr Newly Update 3bed/1bath apartment with Separate Living room and Dining Room with hardwood flooring. Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher stainless appliances included. Quiet Area Close to Riverdale, Dolton, and Metra.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
88 Luella Avenue
88 Luella Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Check out this large 3 bedroom/2bath apartment. 2 units put together to make the is unit. Eat in kitchen, separate living and dining area. Hardwood floors throughout. Heat included in the rent. No pets, no smoking.
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
770 East 157th Place
770 East 157th Place, South Holland, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1076 sqft
Lovely recently remodeled single-family home in South Holland
Results within 5 miles of Dolton
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Harvey
1 Unit Available
136 E 155th ST
136 E 155th St, Harvey, IL
3 Bedrooms
$990
781 sqft
This gated community is conveniently located near the Harvey Station and 147th Street Station. 1-3 bedroom units available with a full range of appliances. Parking available on-site.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
216 East Maple Drive
216 Maple Drive, Glenwood, IL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
3028 141st Street
3028 141st Street, Blue Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1144 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
3465 East 170th Street
3465 East 170th Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1008 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central District
1 Unit Available
16845 Ingleside Avenue
16845 Ingleside Avenue, South Holland, IL
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful split level on quiet block - Property Id: 83869 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 home with updated kitchen and bath. Located on quit block with nice fenced in yard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
322 155th Place.
322 155th Place, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom HOME AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN CALUMET CITY - Come and see this cozy three bedroom home for rent in Calumet City. One bathroom. Home has central-air to keep cool in the upcoming summer heat. Wood floors throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
609 Hirsch Ave.
609 Hirsch Avenue, Calumet City, IL
4 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATHROOMS -Calumet City, House - Come and see this beautiful, cozy and updated home for you and your family. This home has 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms (the half bathroom has a shower). Driveway to park your car.
