Amenities

parking range oven refrigerator

Welcome to our 36-unit building at 14538 S Cottage Grove Ave in the Village of Dolton! It includes off-street parking and pre-wired phone/cable. Close to businesses like MoneyGram, stores like Food 4 Less, and public transportation such as Bus line #350! Section 8 is accepted. Call today to hear about our current specials and to schedule your showing!