Apartment List
/
IL
/
dolton
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM

180 Apartments for rent in Dolton, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dolton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
14538 S Cottage Grove Ave
14538 Cottage Grove Ave, Dolton, IL
1 Bedroom
$935
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located off Lincoln Avenue, this complex offers facilities like off-street parking. Residents of the 36 comfortable units have easy access to shops like Food4less and public transport services.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15228 Evers St
15228 Evers Street, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1117 sqft
Coming Soon - remodeling almost done!! Rent To Own our freshly updated home on a quiet street. We Help Deserving Buyers with a Good Down Payment! All credit is considered.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14509 Chicago Rd
14509 Chicago Road, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
Fenced in yard with 3 bed 1.5 bathroom in Dolton, IL - 3 bed 1.5 bath Home and pets are welcome with additional Pet Rent.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
14401 Kimbark
14401 Kimbark Avenue, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Come take a look at this amazing 3 bed 2 bath home in Dolton, IL. - 3 Bed 2 bath Home in Dolton. Section 8 ready and comes with central air and central heat. You will have a fenced in backyard.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14924 Oak Street
14924 Oak Street, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Adorable Ranch 3 Bedroom Single Family Home with Garage - Adorable 1 story ranch 3 bedroom home with one car garage . Easy living all on one level. Super clean and freshly painted to match any decor.
Results within 1 mile of Dolton
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$745
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1427 sqft
Welcome to your new home! We look forward to you experiencing a place like no other - in a community that you would be proud to call home. Cozy up on the sofa in one of our spacious apartment homes.

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
13910 South Indiana
13910 South Indiana Avenue, Riverdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
13838 Indiana Ave - 4A
13838 South Indiana Avenue, Riverdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
1000 sqft
12 Unit multi-family Apartment Building in Riverdale IL. Newly Renovated unit. All new Appliances, fresh paint throughout unit and refinished hardwood floors. Bathroom and Kitchen Remodel. Owner responsible for water and heating/gas bill.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
770 East 157th Place
770 East 157th Place, South Holland, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1076 sqft
Lovely recently remodeled single-family home in South Holland

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
307 Yates Ave 2
307 Yates Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bath Availa - Property Id: 211419 Clean and Neat apt ready to live in. Hardwood floors, Large walk in closets and a ceiling fan. Updated kitchen & bathroom with jacuzzi bath & white tiles & huge living room.
Results within 5 miles of Dolton
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Islander Apartments
1900 Broadway St, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Islander Apartments are located in Blue Island, Illinois, south of Chicago! This 84-unit community is professionally managed by Lumen Property Management and features two-bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
Douglas Pointe
5525 Hyles Blvd, Hammond, IN
1 Bedroom
$849
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Douglas Street and Fayette Street. Newly constructed, spacious apartment homes with all major kitchen appliances, patios/balconies and garbage disposals. Community offers 24-hour gym, maintenance and a clubhouse.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17820 Oakwood Ave
17820 Oakwood Avenue, Lansing, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Newly Renovated Single Family Home for Rent - Sunny and large 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home for rent! - Rent is $1250 a month - Security deposit is $1250 - One time credit check $40 (background check) - Tenant pays for gas and electric only - Stove,

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Roseland
38 E. 102nd Place
38 East 102nd Place, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Brick single family - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. (RLNE5829329)

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11904 Gregory St
11904 Gregory Street, Blue Island, IL
1 Bedroom
$780
Nice, bright and spacious! This first floor unit has what you've been looking for! Nice kitchen space with appliances. Beautiful ceramic tiles in the kitchen and hardwood floors in the entire unit. Heat included. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4177170)

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15800 Suntone Dr
15800 Suntone Drive, South Holland, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
15800 Suntone Drive South Holland, IL 60473 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 WWW.bogsmanagement.com Please call during Office Hours to set up appointment to view: 8:30 am to 5pm M-F and 8:30am to 1pm Saturdays West of South Suburban College.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
220 N Williams St
220 Williams Street, Thornton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
220 Williams Street Thornton, IL 60476 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Roseland
326 West 107th Pl.
326 West 107th Place, Chicago, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,550
1750 sqft
SPACIOUS AND WELL MAINTAINED 3 BED (PLUS 2 IN THE BASEMENT) 1.5 BA HOME IN WEST ROSELAND! THIS HOME BOASTS GLEAMING DARK HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND A LARGE LIVING AND DINING ROOM COMBO.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2705 Indiana Ave unit 2
2705 Indiana Avenue, Lansing, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
For Rent 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom - This is a Must See! This rental has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and is located on the upper level. 2 parking spots are available in rear but, no garage access.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Roseland
518 E 109th St
518 East 109th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 bedroom house for rent very nice block pets ok ,monthly income must be three times the rent to qualify. no prior evection background and credit check included in the move in fee (RLNE5733044)

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
3304 W. 163rd Street
3304 163rd Street, Markham, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1 sqft
Large 5 bedroom, 1.5 bath homebr 2 1/2 car garagebr Close to the expressway and shoppingbr Rent is $1,500 plus a security deposit of $1,500br 4 or 5 bedroom voucher welcomeiP

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bernice
17153 Oakwood
17153 Oakwood Avenue, Lansing, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
Huge 4 bedroom Home Available - To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 17153 Oakwood Ave. Lansing, IL 4 bedrooms 1 bathroom Rent: $1400.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
2745 Lancaster Dr
2745 Lancaster Drive, Markham, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Please contact landlord at 708.415.8542 or email: jasaj96@hotmail.com George Saaj Rental Homes 708.415.8542 text or call Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5444006)

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
884 Mackinaw Avenue
884 Mackinaw Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1122 sqft
Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 1 bath bungalow with basement and detached 2 car garage**Kitchen with eating area overlooking large yard. Includes washer.dryer**2 pets allowed. No pit bulls or rottweiler.
City Guide for Dolton, IL

Are you a "Gleek?" If you're familiar with this amicable name for fans of the hit show, "Glee," then you're probably also familiar with its star, Jane Lynch, who just so happens to call Dolton, IL, her hometown.

Dolton is a village in Cook County, and its population -- according to the 2010 census -- was 23,153. With Chicago its neighbor to the north, Dolton is a place surrounded by bustling city life and steadied by small-town charm. Just make sure your pronunciation is correct -- it's "DAWL-ton," thank you very much.

Having trouble with Craigslist Dolton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Dolton, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dolton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Dolton 1 BedroomsDolton 2 BedroomsDolton 3 BedroomsDolton Apartments with Garage
Dolton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDolton Apartments with ParkingDolton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Dolton Cheap PlacesDolton Dog Friendly ApartmentsDolton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILLombard, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, IL
Hammond, INRomeoville, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILSkokie, ILBerwyn, ILBensenville, ILLa Grange, ILRichton Park, ILBurr Ridge, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, IL
Broadview, ILCalumet Park, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILPark Forest, ILMorton Grove, ILForest Park, ILHighland, INHazel Crest, ILGriffith, INLansing, ILMidlothian, ILNiles, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College