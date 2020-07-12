180 Apartments for rent in Dolton, IL with parking

Are you a "Gleek?" If you're familiar with this amicable name for fans of the hit show, "Glee," then you're probably also familiar with its star, Jane Lynch, who just so happens to call Dolton, IL, her hometown.

Dolton is a village in Cook County, and its population -- according to the 2010 census -- was 23,153. With Chicago its neighbor to the north, Dolton is a place surrounded by bustling city life and steadied by small-town charm. Just make sure your pronunciation is correct -- it's "DAWL-ton," thank you very much.

Having trouble with Craigslist Dolton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more