1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:59 PM
106 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dolton, IL
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
1142 142 Maple
1142 East 142nd Street, Dolton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
700 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY! Unreal one bedroom, one bathroom in Evanston features newer kitchen, spacious living area, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry in building, hardwood floors throughout, and pets welcome! Close to Dempster
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Contact for Availability
Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$745
647 sqft
Welcome to your new home! We look forward to you experiencing a place like no other - in a community that you would be proud to call home. Cozy up on the sofa in one of our spacious apartment homes.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Harvey
1 Unit Available
14524 Halsted St 4
14524 Halsted Street, Harvey, IL
1 Bedroom
$600
Harvey - Property Id: 288641 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288641 Property Id 288641 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5813740)
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
1 Unit Available
13838 Indiana Ave - 4A
13838 South Indiana Avenue, Riverdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
1000 sqft
12 Unit multi-family Apartment Building in Riverdale IL. Newly Renovated unit. All new Appliances, fresh paint throughout unit and refinished hardwood floors. Bathroom and Kitchen Remodel. Owner responsible for water and heating/gas bill.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
Douglas Pointe
5525 Hyles Blvd, Hammond, IN
1 Bedroom
$849
660 sqft
Close to Douglas Street and Fayette Street. Newly constructed, spacious apartment homes with all major kitchen appliances, patios/balconies and garbage disposals. Community offers 24-hour gym, maintenance and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Roseland
1 Unit Available
10740 S Calumet Ave 2W
10740 South Calumet Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
$785 / 1 bed 1 bath - 10740 S. Calumet - Property Id: 188892 1br/1ba located on the south side of Chicago Beautiful two bedroom apartment with hardwood floors ; cable ready; laundry room on premises appliances included.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Roseland
1 Unit Available
10742 S Calumet Ave 2E
10742 South Calumet Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
$785 / 1 bed 1 bath - 10740 S. Calumet - Property Id: 188899 1br/1ba located on the south side of Chicago Beautiful two bedroom apartment with hardwood floors ; cable ready; laundry room on premises appliances included.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
12408 S. Carpenter St.
12408 Carpenter Street, Calumet Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING: 5/26/2020-2BEDROOM, CALUMET PARK, IL - Updated and cozy two bedroom home in now available in Calumet Park. Two bedrooms, kitchen, living room, and one bathroom. Full finished basement (can not be used for a bedroom).
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Pullman
1 Unit Available
11307 S Langley Ave
11307 South Langley Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$750
30 sqft
Hello my friend, to schedule to see the apartment or room, for prices, discounts and details please submit this form https://calendly.com/fridmanproperties/rent and our hospitality team will get back to you as soon as possible.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
1316 175th Street
1316 175th Street, East Hazel Crest, IL
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1316 175th Street in East Hazel Crest. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Roseland
1 Unit Available
10924 S Indiana Ave
10924 South Indiana Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$800
109th & Indiana 1bed/1bath, NEWLY REHABBED AVAILABLE NOW!! Beautiful 1bd/1ba unit available. Gorgeous hardwood floors and decor. Large bedroom, Newer kitchen and bath. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5397086)
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
486 BUFFALO Avenue
486 Buffalo Avenue, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
* 2 STORY BUILDING. HEAT, ALL APPLIANCES, WATER, & LARGE STORAGE ROOM FOR EACH UNIT INCLUDED IN RENT. BRAND NEW NEUTRAL CARPETING THROUGH OUT. BRAND NEW BATH VANITY AND FIXTURE. AIR CONDITIONED. FULL LAUNDRY ROOM ON PREMISES UNDER CONSTRUCTIION.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Shore
1 Unit Available
7715 South Shore Drive
7715 S South Shore Dr, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$815
500 sqft
Cozy apartments right near Lake Michigan. Some utilities paid. Fully equipped kitchens. Laundry center on site. Minutes from Rainbow Beach Park and the sand. Easy access to I-90.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Washington Park
1 Unit Available
6022 S Indiana Ave
6022 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$830
500 sqft
Chicago apartment close to Washington Park and convenient to multiple bus routes. Units feature hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Community offers parking and on-site laundry.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
Pangea 7917 S Drexel East Chatham Apartments
7917 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$685
550 sqft
Convenient to the Chicago Skyway Toll Road. One- and two-bedroom apartments with amenities such as eat-in kitchens and hardwood floors in a community with on-site laundry facilities. Rent includes heating.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Shore
1 Unit Available
7031 S Chappel
7031 S Chappel Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
667 sqft
Recently rehabbed South Shore one bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, on-site laundry, free heat and relaxing bathtubs. Pet-friendly and located near Bryn Mawr station and E 71st Street.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Shore
3 Units Available
7100 South Shore Apartment Homes
7100 S South Shore Dr, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
715 sqft
Luxury apartments located right on South Shore Drive with stunning lake views. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments close to Hyde Park and plenty of restaurants and shops. Spacious units with large closets.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Greater Grand Crossing
2 Units Available
6829 S King Dr
6829 S King Dr, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
625 sqft
Minutes to King Drive Station. Hardwood floors in the living room and bedroom. Oven, range and refrigerator in every kitchen. Bathtub and tiled floors in every bathroom.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
7800-06 S Morgan
7800 S Morgan St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$860
588 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, large living rooms and wood cabinetry. Located on a quiet street. Gated entry. Close to West Chatham Park. Easy access to I-94.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Shore
1 Unit Available
1748 E 71st
1748 E 71st Pl, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$790
700 sqft
Situated between E 72nd St and E 71st St. Recently renovated apartments with on-site laundry and Wi-Fi. Some bills are paid as part of the rental agreement.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Avalon Park
1 Unit Available
1108 E 82nd
1108 E 82nd St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$695
613 sqft
Two blocks from Avalon Park, and a short hop to I-90 freeway. Public transit via ME Metra electric rail and bus lines. 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors. On-site laundry. Phone and cable pre-wired.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
8155 S Maryland Ave
8155 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$715
613 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors. Internet access throughout and on-site laundry. Conveniently located in Avalon Park between the I-90 and I-94 freeways for quick access to the entire region.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
Pangea 8308 S Ingleside Avenue Apartments
8308 S Ingleside Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$780
620 sqft
Recently renovated apartments near Avalon Park. One-bedroom units with free heating. Community has parking and on-site laundry. Located in a very walkable neighborhood with public transit stops a few blocks away.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Shore
2 Units Available
6901 S Merrill Ave
6901 S Merrill Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$955
713 sqft
Close to South Shore Cultural Center and Bryn Mawr Station. Apartments feature kitchens with tiled floors and living rooms and bedrooms with hardwood floors. Bathtubs and tiled backsplashes in bathrooms. Internet access available.
