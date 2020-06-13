178 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Dolton, IL
Are you a "Gleek?" If you're familiar with this amicable name for fans of the hit show, "Glee," then you're probably also familiar with its star, Jane Lynch, who just so happens to call Dolton, IL, her hometown.
Dolton is a village in Cook County, and its population -- according to the 2010 census -- was 23,153. With Chicago its neighbor to the north, Dolton is a place surrounded by bustling city life and steadied by small-town charm. Just make sure your pronunciation is correct -- it's "DAWL-ton," thank you very much.
Having trouble with Craigslist Dolton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Finding an apartment in Dolton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.