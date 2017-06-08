All apartments in Des Plaines
1000 East Touhy Avenue

1000 East Touhy Avenue · (847) 692-5889
Location

1000 East Touhy Avenue, Des Plaines, IL 60018

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Live right on Lake Opeka's 7th hole in your own private retreat. Loads of natural light & beautiful backyard views w/serene perennial garden! Newer hardwood floors, formal living & dining room, updated kitchen, butler & eat-in kitchen. Family room opens to a large three season room. 1st floor bdrm/office, 2 larger bedrooms w/ full bath on 2nd floor. Breezeway & two car garage makes for an easy turnaround. Full sz lndry. Sm dogs only on a case by case basis. House is quiet and larger than it looks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 East Touhy Avenue have any available units?
1000 East Touhy Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Des Plaines, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Plaines Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 East Touhy Avenue have?
Some of 1000 East Touhy Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 East Touhy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1000 East Touhy Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 East Touhy Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 East Touhy Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1000 East Touhy Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1000 East Touhy Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1000 East Touhy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 East Touhy Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 East Touhy Avenue have a pool?
No, 1000 East Touhy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1000 East Touhy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1000 East Touhy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 East Touhy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 East Touhy Avenue has units with dishwashers.
