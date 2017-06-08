1000 East Touhy Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Live right on Lake Opeka's 7th hole in your own private retreat. Loads of natural light & beautiful backyard views w/serene perennial garden! Newer hardwood floors, formal living & dining room, updated kitchen, butler & eat-in kitchen. Family room opens to a large three season room. 1st floor bdrm/office, 2 larger bedrooms w/ full bath on 2nd floor. Breezeway & two car garage makes for an easy turnaround. Full sz lndry. Sm dogs only on a case by case basis. House is quiet and larger than it looks.