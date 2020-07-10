All apartments in Cook County
4103 Florence Way

4103 Florence Way · No Longer Available
Location

4103 Florence Way, Cook County, IL 60025

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
tennis court
BRIGHT and SPACIOUS 3 bed, 2.5 bath features high ceilings and has over 2400 square feet. This home is perfect for entertaining or multiple people working from home as there is a formal living room has a gas fireplace, a large family room and formal dinning room. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, a gas stove top, tons of counter and cabinet space, and has space an informal dinning area. Access a private balcony from the kitchen for easy grilling and entertaining. Each of the three bedrooms are spacious and two bedrooms have on-suite full baths. The home also comes with lots of closet space including two walk in closets. Brand NEW carpeting, In-unit washer and dryer included + attached 2 card garage and 4 car driveway. Home includes access to clubhouse with an indoor pool, sauna, sun deck, exercise room, table tennis, lounge areas, and a party room. *** School District 34*** VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE. All applicants 18+ must be listed on the lease and submit an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4103 Florence Way have any available units?
4103 Florence Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cook County, IL.
What amenities does 4103 Florence Way have?
Some of 4103 Florence Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4103 Florence Way currently offering any rent specials?
4103 Florence Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4103 Florence Way pet-friendly?
No, 4103 Florence Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cook County.
Does 4103 Florence Way offer parking?
Yes, 4103 Florence Way offers parking.
Does 4103 Florence Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4103 Florence Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4103 Florence Way have a pool?
Yes, 4103 Florence Way has a pool.
Does 4103 Florence Way have accessible units?
No, 4103 Florence Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4103 Florence Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4103 Florence Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4103 Florence Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4103 Florence Way does not have units with air conditioning.
