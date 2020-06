Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

This rental has it all; top to bottom brand new paint throughout. Shiny HW floors and 9ft ceilings 1st fl. 2-story entry, dining & living rms. Granite on maple cabinets Kitchen open to family room with fireplace and ceiling fan. 1st floor bedroom/office with full bath. Custom organizers in all closets. Lush landscaping with sprinkler sys. Alarm sys. Full basement finished incl bedroom and full bathroom, wet bar. 3 car garage. A 2 year minimum Lease Required. Stevenson High School D125 / Lincolnshire Schools D103