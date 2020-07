Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table garage internet access accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar e-payments fire pit lobby online portal package receiving

Newly Renovated Apartments Now Available. Conveniently located just five minutes from Route 59, Legacy at Fox Valley offers residents newly renovated luxury apartment homes and quick accessibility to the most popular sights, sounds, and attractions of charming Aurora, Illinois. Known for award-winning hospitality and spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans, our Aurora rentals provide a range of resort-class amenities and endless opportunities for outdoor recreation. Apartment renovations is just the beginning. Our clubhouse, fitness center and business center will be getting upgrades in Spring of 2018, including the addition of a Luxer One package room to allow our residents 24-hour access to their packages. Our community is also completely pet-friendly, meaning that we are more than happy to accommodate all of your four-legged friends.