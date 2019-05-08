All apartments in Aurora
86 North 4th Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:44 AM

86 North 4th Street

86 North 4th Street · (630) 487-8326
Location

86 North 4th Street, Aurora, IL 60505
McCarty Burlington

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
***AVAILABLE NOW*** 2BR, 2 bath spacious unit in downtown Aurora. Water is included in the rent price. Quiet area near park. Blocks from train station. Ample parking for all tenants on property. Application fee ($55 per person) includes credit review, criminal history check, past rental history, identity confirmation & employment verification. We require photo ID of all prospective occupants over 18 years of age at time of application. We use a third-party pet policy service; all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile ($20 1st pet, $15 each additional). No charge for "no pet" or emotional support/service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 North 4th Street have any available units?
86 North 4th Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 86 North 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
86 North 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 North 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 86 North 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 86 North 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 86 North 4th Street does offer parking.
Does 86 North 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86 North 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 North 4th Street have a pool?
No, 86 North 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 86 North 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 86 North 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 86 North 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 86 North 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 86 North 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 86 North 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
