86 North 4th Street

***AVAILABLE NOW*** 2BR, 2 bath spacious unit in downtown Aurora. Water is included in the rent price. Quiet area near park. Blocks from train station. Ample parking for all tenants on property. Application fee ($55 per person) includes credit review, criminal history check, past rental history, identity confirmation & employment verification. We require photo ID of all prospective occupants over 18 years of age at time of application. We use a third-party pet policy service; all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile ($20 1st pet, $15 each additional). No charge for "no pet" or emotional support/service.