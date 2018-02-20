All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 4125 Winslow Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, IL
/
4125 Winslow Court
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:40 AM

4125 Winslow Court

4125 Winslow Ct · (630) 362-2673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Fox Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4125 Winslow Ct, Aurora, IL 60504
Fox Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1777 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 STORY TOWNHOME WITH BASEMENT!!! Conveniently located in Aurora with award winning District 204 Schools! This 3 Bedroom "Braeden" with a BASEMENT- part of the Charlestown Collection, features 9 Ft. Ceilings on Main Level, and Huge Living Area, with Wood Laminate Flooring, that covers half of the first floor! Expertly designed kitchen, Quartz Countertops, 42" high Cabinets, Recessed Lighting, and Stainless Steel Appliances. The 2nd floor has large guest rooms and a beautiful master suite with soaker tub and shower. This home also has an unfinished basement perfect for storage or for open play space for kids! AVAILABLE JULY1st. PETS OK. Weight Limit, pet deposit and pet rent applies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4125 Winslow Court have any available units?
4125 Winslow Court has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4125 Winslow Court have?
Some of 4125 Winslow Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4125 Winslow Court currently offering any rent specials?
4125 Winslow Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4125 Winslow Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4125 Winslow Court is pet friendly.
Does 4125 Winslow Court offer parking?
Yes, 4125 Winslow Court does offer parking.
Does 4125 Winslow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4125 Winslow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4125 Winslow Court have a pool?
No, 4125 Winslow Court does not have a pool.
Does 4125 Winslow Court have accessible units?
No, 4125 Winslow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4125 Winslow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4125 Winslow Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4125 Winslow Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr
Aurora, IL 60504
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive
Aurora, IL 60502
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd
Aurora, IL 60506
Lakeview Townhomes at Fox Valley
168 Gregory St
Aurora, IL 60504
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing
3055 Riverbirch Dr
Aurora, IL 60502
Butterfield Oaks
2288 Oakmeadow Dr
Aurora, IL 60502
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr
Aurora, IL 60504
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr
Aurora, IL 60504

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with GymAurora Dog Friendly Apartments
Aurora Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, IL
Joliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, IL
St. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILDeKalb, ILBuffalo Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Big Woods MarmionFox ValleySouth Farnsworth
Edgelawn RandallEola Yards
WaubonseeFar East

Apartments Near Colleges

Aurora UniversityCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity