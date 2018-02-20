4125 Winslow Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 STORY TOWNHOME WITH BASEMENT!!! Conveniently located in Aurora with award winning District 204 Schools! This 3 Bedroom "Braeden" with a BASEMENT- part of the Charlestown Collection, features 9 Ft. Ceilings on Main Level, and Huge Living Area, with Wood Laminate Flooring, that covers half of the first floor! Expertly designed kitchen, Quartz Countertops, 42" high Cabinets, Recessed Lighting, and Stainless Steel Appliances. The 2nd floor has large guest rooms and a beautiful master suite with soaker tub and shower. This home also has an unfinished basement perfect for storage or for open play space for kids! AVAILABLE JULY1st. PETS OK. Weight Limit, pet deposit and pet rent applies.