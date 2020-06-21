3091 Coastal Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This 2 story single family offers 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 baths. This home has vaulted ceilings, great natural lighting, large backyard with paver brick patio and beautiful pond views and Harbor Springs Park immediately behind this home. Also offering finished basement space with finished room that could be used as additional sleeping space, a second "kitchenette" area with sink, and a full bath downstairs. Updated higher end vinyl wood look flooring throughout the home, Kitchen and bath spaces also updated in the past year. Home is currently tenant occupied through the end of June 2020. OWNER IS ILLINOIS LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER.