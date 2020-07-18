2508 Reflections Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous, bright and spacious townhouse! Approx. 2,700 SF of finished space (including 800 SF finished basement!). Freshly painted throughout in 2020! Features a great open floor plan and vaulted ceilings, huge loft space. Updated kitchen with granite counters and S.S. appliances. Wonderful location backing up to nature preserve and walking path. 2-car garage included in the rental. Located near: Metra, I-88 and shopping. Award-winning district 204 schools. Don't miss it! Available immediately. Water, sewer, trash, association dues, taxes included. Credit scores of 625+ and min. total income of $5700/month will be considered. 1st month's rent and 2-month security deposit required.