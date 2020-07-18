All apartments in Aurora
2508 Reflections Drive

2508 Reflections Drive · (847) 452-5238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2508 Reflections Drive, Aurora, IL 60502
Eola Yards

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1906 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous, bright and spacious townhouse! Approx. 2,700 SF of finished space (including 800 SF finished basement!). Freshly painted throughout in 2020! Features a great open floor plan and vaulted ceilings, huge loft space. Updated kitchen with granite counters and S.S. appliances. Wonderful location backing up to nature preserve and walking path. 2-car garage included in the rental. Located near: Metra, I-88 and shopping. Award-winning district 204 schools. Don't miss it! Available immediately. Water, sewer, trash, association dues, taxes included. Credit scores of 625+ and min. total income of $5700/month will be considered. 1st month's rent and 2-month security deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2508 Reflections Drive have any available units?
2508 Reflections Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2508 Reflections Drive have?
Some of 2508 Reflections Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2508 Reflections Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2508 Reflections Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 Reflections Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2508 Reflections Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2508 Reflections Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2508 Reflections Drive offers parking.
Does 2508 Reflections Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2508 Reflections Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 Reflections Drive have a pool?
No, 2508 Reflections Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2508 Reflections Drive have accessible units?
No, 2508 Reflections Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 Reflections Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2508 Reflections Drive has units with dishwashers.
