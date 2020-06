Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated extra storage some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage furnished microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

2 BEDROOM WITH 1 BATHROOM - Property Id: 268474



Available May 1st

All new laminate flooring

New appliances

New paint

High rated school district

2 car parkings

Extra storage room

In building laundry

Walking distance to shopping and restaurants

Close to highway (53 & Palatine Expwy)

15 mins to Woodfield Mall

Water and Garbage included in rent

Tenant only pays for electricity

Pets are not allowed

Renters insurance required

Contact for application (Application fee charged by third party and non refundable)

No move in fee

* No criminal background

* No prior evictions

* Income must be 3 x the rent

* Subject to credit and scteening

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268474

