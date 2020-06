Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Beautifully renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath condo on a second floor. Large living area and eat in kitchen. There is a private balcony. Heat, cooking gas,water and central air included. Washer and dryer in unite plus coin laundry on the first floor. Good size storage also on the first floor. Assigned parking space #73 & plenty additional parking. Complex has swimming pool. Background & credit check required. Non-smoking unit. No pets. 1 year lease, available immediately.