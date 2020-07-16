All apartments in Post Falls
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

3097 N Backweight Lp

3097 N Backweight Loop · No Longer Available
Location

3097 N Backweight Loop, Post Falls, ID 83854

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3097 N Backweight Lp Available 08/06/20 Nearly New 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in Post Falls!! - Welcome home to this stunning home in Post Falls! The home features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, with an open floor plan.

The living room has windows on every wall allowing for lots of natural light and opens up into the kitchen and dining area. A large gas burning fire place is centrally located in the living room allowing you to cozy up on those cold winter nights.

The kitchen features lots of storage space including a spacious pantry and a large kitchen island with breakfast bar. Stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, gas cooktop range/oven, double door refrigerator, and microwave. The kitchen island with granite counter tops contains a large stainless steel double sink.

The dining room is surrounded by windows and has a sliding glass door that leads to the concrete patio and fully fenced backyard.

The master bedroom is downstairs and it contains two walk-in closets and an en-suite bathroom. The bathroom has a tiled backsplash as well as double sinks. A linen closet is inside the bathroom for convenience.

The guest bedroom downstairs can be used as an office or den. There is a half bath downstairs next to a coat closet and the guest bedroom.

Upstairs features the laundry room as well as a tub shower combo guest bath. There are two additional bedrooms and a linen closet. High ceilings throughout the house create a very open and light feel to the home. The two car garage is accessible through the kitchen next to the large walk in pantry.

Central air A/C and a natural gas furnace will provide you comfort for all seasons.

Weekly mowing is included to give you extra time and keep the property looking beautiful without the hassle.

To view a video walkthrough of this home, please follow the link below:

https://youtu.be/NiLWmhYSl2w

No pets
No smoking

Application fee: $35
Security Deposit: $2300

Apply online at www.ht-pm.com
Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.

*Property information deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5036464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3097 N Backweight Lp have any available units?
3097 N Backweight Lp doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Post Falls, ID.
How much is rent in Post Falls, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Post Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does 3097 N Backweight Lp have?
Some of 3097 N Backweight Lp's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3097 N Backweight Lp currently offering any rent specials?
3097 N Backweight Lp is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3097 N Backweight Lp pet-friendly?
No, 3097 N Backweight Lp is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Post Falls.
Does 3097 N Backweight Lp offer parking?
Yes, 3097 N Backweight Lp offers parking.
Does 3097 N Backweight Lp have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3097 N Backweight Lp does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3097 N Backweight Lp have a pool?
No, 3097 N Backweight Lp does not have a pool.
Does 3097 N Backweight Lp have accessible units?
No, 3097 N Backweight Lp does not have accessible units.
Does 3097 N Backweight Lp have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3097 N Backweight Lp has units with dishwashers.
