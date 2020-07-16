Amenities

3097 N Backweight Lp Available 08/06/20 Nearly New 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in Post Falls!! - Welcome home to this stunning home in Post Falls! The home features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, with an open floor plan.



The living room has windows on every wall allowing for lots of natural light and opens up into the kitchen and dining area. A large gas burning fire place is centrally located in the living room allowing you to cozy up on those cold winter nights.



The kitchen features lots of storage space including a spacious pantry and a large kitchen island with breakfast bar. Stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, gas cooktop range/oven, double door refrigerator, and microwave. The kitchen island with granite counter tops contains a large stainless steel double sink.



The dining room is surrounded by windows and has a sliding glass door that leads to the concrete patio and fully fenced backyard.



The master bedroom is downstairs and it contains two walk-in closets and an en-suite bathroom. The bathroom has a tiled backsplash as well as double sinks. A linen closet is inside the bathroom for convenience.



The guest bedroom downstairs can be used as an office or den. There is a half bath downstairs next to a coat closet and the guest bedroom.



Upstairs features the laundry room as well as a tub shower combo guest bath. There are two additional bedrooms and a linen closet. High ceilings throughout the house create a very open and light feel to the home. The two car garage is accessible through the kitchen next to the large walk in pantry.



Central air A/C and a natural gas furnace will provide you comfort for all seasons.



Weekly mowing is included to give you extra time and keep the property looking beautiful without the hassle.



No pets

No smoking



Application fee: $35

Security Deposit: $2300



Apply online at www.ht-pm.com

Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.



*Property information deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.*



No Pets Allowed



