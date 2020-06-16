1049 W. Pine Ave

Amenities

This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and a large pantry!



The master bedroom is oversized and offers a walk in closet and a private bathroom with walk in shower. The other two bedrooms have plenty of space as well. Washer/dryer are included!!



This complex offers a small basketball court and playground.



Call Aloha Property Management #208-314-8713 to schedule a showing!



**Tenant pays electric and gas**Washer/Dryer included**One small dog considered with additional non-refundable pet fee plus monthly pet rent**Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments free when using your bank account**Renters Insurance is required**



