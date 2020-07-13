108 Apartments for rent in Meridian, ID with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Meridian apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
25 Units Available
Jasper
1018 North Webb Way, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$996
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1219 sqft
A whole-approach to home, Jasper is an oasis at the center of daily life with modern finishes and thoughtful amenities which weave convenience, wellness, comfort and productivity to ease your mind, body and spirit.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
5 Units Available
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,080
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1120 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Community includes bike storage, BBQ grills, parking, and pool. Close to Heroes Park. Located just minutes from the weekly Meridian Farmers Market & Bazaar.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1301 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Red Tail Apartments
121 E Victory Rd, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,165
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Red Tail Apartments in Meridian. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
9 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,300
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:00am
1 Unit Available
2693 W Maracay Drive
2693 West Maracay Drive, Meridian, ID
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2733 sqft
Circular drive on large corner lot in desirable BridgeTower subdivision. Shopping center only 5 minutes away, Costco coming up! Elegant entry, beautiful hardwood floors, open stair case and 10' ceiling.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Meridian
2883 S Jiovanni Place
2883 South Jiovanni Place, Meridian, ID
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2890 sqft
2883 S Jiovanni Place Available 08/10/20 Elegant Home with Office in Strada Bellissima Subdivision! - Wonderful 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home with an office! Walking into this gorgeous home with an office off the front door with french doors.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Meridian
292 Ryegate St
292 E Ryegate Dr, Meridian, ID
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2582 sqft
This gorgeous home is a 5 bedroom 3 bath custom home with over 2500 square feet of comfortable living.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Meridian
1116 E Grand Canyon St
1116 East Grand Canyon Street, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
3173 sqft
3200 Square Feet located in Havasu Creek! 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a 3 car garage available by June 25th. Fully fenced back yard with sprinkler system. This home has three living spaces - two downstairs and one upstairs.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Meridian
6818 South Catfish Creek Avenue
6818 S Catfish Creek Ave, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2010 sqft
To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493. Come home to this sparkling brand new home located in Meridian with easy freeway access.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Old Town Meridian
1059 W. Pine Ave
1059 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1162 sqft
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
835 N. Gray Cloud
835 North Gray Cloud Way, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1930 sqft
835 N. Gray Cloud Available 08/13/20 835 Gray Cloud~3 Car Garage, Whopping Square Footage, Easy Freeway Access! - *UPDATED PICS COMING SOON* Located off Pine and Ten Mile roads in a well-kept cul-de-sac close to quick freeway access! 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2042 W Pine Ave
2042 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1550 sqft
Newer 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome available soon!! Master bedroom is located on the lower level. This home is equipped with walk-in closets, granite countertops, a microwave, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hookups.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Meridian
2875 E Ragusa Ln
2875 East Ragusa Lane, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2090 sqft
This stunning 2 story, 3 bed, 2.5 bath home near Eagle & Victory features a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, partial hardwood floors, & granite counter tops. This home is a must see! Monthly rent is $1695 with a matching deposit.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
2762 West Anatole Drive
2762 West Anatole Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1803 sqft
This beautiful home won't last long! Fabulous location right next to Heroes Park in NW Meridian. Single level with split bedroom floor plan - vaulted ceilings add to the spacious, open feeling.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Meridian
1715 W Woodington St.
1715 West Woodington Street, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2100 sqft
$500 off 1st month Beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath 2 car with extra deep bay - Rent for $1595 month 1st year if lease signed before 7/15/2020. Normally $1695.00 2100 SF with granite, 4 bed and SS appliances. Open plan for entertaining.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
717 West Claire Street
717 West Claire Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1669 sqft
Make this stylish house your home today! Unique and upgraded touches are evident throughout the home, from the plaza grid patterned windows to the elaborate casing trim all throughout and the knotty alder cabinetry.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Old Town Meridian
1027 W. Pine Ave
1027 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio. This unit will have new flooring and paint throughout the unit.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Old Town Meridian
1041 W. Pine Ave
1041 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1162 sqft
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Meridian
4053 N. Brooksburg Pl
4053 North Brooksburg Place, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
2135 sqft
4053 N. Brooksburg Pl Available 05/22/20 Modern style 3bed, 2.5bath, 2,135Sq.ft. 3-car garage home in Meridian - Excellent location! Close to shopping and entertainment. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home is beautiful with modern flare.

1 of 17

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
3575 South Falconers Place
3575 South Falconers Place, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1694 sqft
New Home available to rent! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a den. It also has a 2 car garage. Take a tour today before it’s too late! *Rent includes water, sewer and trash costs.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
627 N. Kayden Way
627 North Kayden Way, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1500 sqft
627 N. Kayden Way Available 04/20/20 Newly Remodeled Home in Quiet Neighborhood! - Open concept 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! Kitchen offers kitchen island with breakfast bar, walk in pantry, and kitchen appliances.

1 of 27

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3769 Frandon
3769 N Frandon Ave, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2204 sqft
3769 Frandon~Meridian Charmer with 2,200 Sq. Ft.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Meridian
3320 N Lilyturf Ave
3320 North Lillyturf Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1943 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Lovely Newly Remodeled Home on Corner Lot - Property Id: 318109 Fabulous home in the process of complete remodel. I'll brand new hardwood, Carpets, Tile.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Meridian, ID

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Meridian apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

