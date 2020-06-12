/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:36 PM
44 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Meridian, ID
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:43pm
Southwest Meridian
8 Units Available
Red Tail Apartments
121 E Victory Rd, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1120 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Red Tail Apartments in Meridian. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Southwest Meridian
14 Units Available
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
925 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
10 Units Available
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
929 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Community includes bike storage, BBQ grills, parking, and pool. Close to Heroes Park. Located just minutes from the weekly Meridian Farmers Market & Bazaar.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Southwest Meridian
13 Units Available
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1015 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Old Town Meridian
1 Unit Available
1027 W. Pine Ave
1027 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1014 sqft
This large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio. This unit will have new flooring and paint throughout the unit.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Old Town Meridian
1 Unit Available
1071 W. Pine Ave
1071 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1014 sqft
This large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio. This unit will have new flooring and paint throughout the unit.
Results within 1 mile of Meridian
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Valley
1 Unit Available
11811 W. Cloverfield Lane #102
11811 W Clover Field Ln, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
928 sqft
11811 W. Cloverfield Lane #102 Available 06/19/20 2-Bedroom/2-Bath Apartment - This apartment is part of a two-story 4-plex with each unit being a single-level living space.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
11213 West Gabrielle Drive - 1
11213 W Gabrielle Dr, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1157 sqft
Brand new never lived in townhouse is excellent Boise location. Close to The Village, freeway, and many other amenities. Property includes two master suites, granite counter tops, and open living space. HOA covers lawn care.
Results within 5 miles of Meridian
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
17 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1066 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
7 Units Available
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1090 sqft
Units feature laundry, washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and bathtubs. Community includes clubhouse, e-payments, gym, pool and hot tub. Located right next to nature on the Greenbelt path.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
7 Units Available
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1006 sqft
Lodge-like location with wood-style flooring, 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Minutes from Boise Towne Square Mall.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Ada County Alliance
1 Unit Available
9141 W Brogan Dr
9141 West Brogan Drive, Ada County, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
987 sqft
9141 W Brogan Dr Available 07/03/20 2 Bedroom 2 bath Town Home Avail 7/3/2020 - Walk in to this inviting 2 bedroom Town Home with a garage, beautiful stone fireplace, lots of windows, kitchen with stone countertops and all appliances.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
9726 West Sleepy Hollow Lane
9726 West Sleepy Hollow Lane, Garden City, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Awesome Condo- 2bed 2 bath fully furnished, includes utilities and internet.
1 of 16
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
10532 W Palazzo Ln
10532 West Palazzo Lane, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1137 sqft
10532 W Palazzo Ln Available 05/05/20 Spacious 2bed/2bath + Attached Garage ~ Available 5/5/20 - Spacious 2bed/2bath, 1,137 sq/ft, 2 car garage, includes all appliances (washer/dryer as well!) for convenient move-in! This home is perfect, plenty of
Results within 10 miles of Meridian
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Veterans Park
10 Units Available
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1030 sqft
On the bank of Quinn's Pond and minutes from the Boise River Greenbelt. Apartments available furnished. On-site pool, playground, upscale gym, and basketball court. A green community that welcomes dogs and cats.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Collister
10 Units Available
Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
862 sqft
Live just minutes away from Quail Hollow Golf Course with easy access to downtown Boise. Apartments feature washer-dryer hookup, fireplaces and central heat and a/c. Gorgeous pool on premises with fitness center and sports court.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
Vista
4 Units Available
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1006 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
2237 S Salmon Lane
2237 South Salmon Lane, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
2237 S Salmon Lane - This great unit was recently remodeled and features new cabinets, flooring & paint throughout. New dishwasher, washer dryer hookups, pantry/storage space. Bedrooms are upstairs. W/S/T & landscaping are included.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Bench
1 Unit Available
5362 W Kootenai St
5362 Kootenai Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$925
825 sqft
5362 W Kootenai St Available 07/01/20 5362 W Kootenai St - Spacious two bedroom townhouse. Large living room with all kitchen appliances included.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
56 N Yale St Unit B
56 N Yale St, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$825
884 sqft
56 N Yale St Unit B Available 07/10/20 56 N Yale St, #B - This home has covered parking and close to everything, shopping, freeway, schools and parks. Yard care is included. 2 bedrooms with an open kitchen living room area.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Quail Ridge
1 Unit Available
5050 N Wildrye Dr.
5050 Wildrye Drive, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1642 sqft
5050 N Wildrye Dr.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Boise City
1 Unit Available
1112 W MAIN ST #308
1112 West Main Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1512 sqft
LUXURY DOWNTOWN BOISE LIVING AT THE ROYAL PLAZA (unfurnished rental) - Live in the heart of Downtown just steps from Boise's best eateries, shopping & entertainment in this exquisite custom built 3rd floor (unfurnished) condominium with a spacious
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Harbor
1 Unit Available
3335 N Lake Harbor Lane #206
3335 N Lakeharbor Ln, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$950
868 sqft
Nice! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo Near Greenbelt and Downtown Boise! - Water, Sewer, Trash Included! This condo is located on the 2nd floor in a great location near the greenbelt and on the main corridor to downtown Boise! This condo features a
Similar Pages
Meridian 1 BedroomsMeridian 2 BedroomsMeridian 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMeridian 3 BedroomsMeridian Accessible Apartments
Meridian Apartments with BalconyMeridian Apartments with GarageMeridian Apartments with GymMeridian Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMeridian Apartments with Parking