34 Apartments for rent in Meridian, ID with pool
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
25 Units Available
Jasper
1018 North Webb Way, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$996
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1219 sqft
A whole-approach to home, Jasper is an oasis at the center of daily life with modern finishes and thoughtful amenities which weave convenience, wellness, comfort and productivity to ease your mind, body and spirit.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
5 Units Available
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,080
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1120 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Community includes bike storage, BBQ grills, parking, and pool. Close to Heroes Park. Located just minutes from the weekly Meridian Farmers Market & Bazaar.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1301 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
10 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Red Tail Apartments
121 E Victory Rd, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,165
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Red Tail Apartments in Meridian. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,300
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:00am
1 Unit Available
2693 W Maracay Drive
2693 West Maracay Drive, Meridian, ID
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2733 sqft
Circular drive on large corner lot in desirable BridgeTower subdivision. Shopping center only 5 minutes away, Costco coming up! Elegant entry, beautiful hardwood floors, open stair case and 10' ceiling.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Meridian
1509 East Locust View Lane
1509 East Locust View Lane, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1400 sqft
This adorable Town Home will wow you with a generous amount of space it offers with an open concept Dining Rooom, Kitchen and Living Room with Valted Ceiling. Kitchen offers lots of storage space with an eat-in island.
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
627 N. Kayden Way
627 North Kayden Way, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1500 sqft
627 N. Kayden Way Available 04/20/20 Newly Remodeled Home in Quiet Neighborhood! - Open concept 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! Kitchen offers kitchen island with breakfast bar, walk in pantry, and kitchen appliances.
1 of 19
Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Meridian
346 E. Producer Dr.
346 East Producer Drive, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2538 sqft
PAY NO RENT FOR DECEMBER! MOVE IN TODAY! - You'll love this spacious home with inviting and open living areas throughout, just perfect for entertaining.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Meridian
1915 E Wrightwood Dr
1915 East Wrightwood Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1699 sqft
SINGLE LEVEL HOME. Flex/bonus room. Vaulted ceilings in living room and master bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Meridian
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
6244 N Channing Lane
6244 North Channing Way, Ada County, ID
1 Bedroom
$3,200
1100 sqft
Welcome to Cadence Independent Living. This one bed floor plan is the perfect way to downsize, while keeping all your favorite features of a home. You will find Bosch and Kohler throughout- a Brighton Standard.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
6206 N Channing Lane
6206 North Channing Way, Ada County, ID
1 Bedroom
$3,200
1100 sqft
Welcome to Cadence Independent Living. This one bed floor plan is the perfect way to downsize, while keeping all your favorite features of a home. You will find Bosch and Kohler throughout- a Brighton Standard.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
6214 N Channing Lane
6214 North Channing Way, Ada County, ID
1 Bedroom
$3,200
1100 sqft
Welcome to Cadence Independent Living. This one bed floor plan is the perfect way to downsize, while keeping all your favorite features of a home. You will find Bosch and Kohler throughout- a Brighton Standard.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
6189 N Channing Lane
6189 North Channing Way, Ada County, ID
1 Bedroom
$3,115
1132 sqft
Welcome to Cadence Independent Living. This one bed floor plan is the perfect way to downsize, while keeping all your favorite features of a home. You will find Bosch appliances and Kohler throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Meridian
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
17 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,107
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,448
1150 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,226
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1170 sqft
Units feature laundry, washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and bathtubs. Community includes clubhouse, e-payments, gym, pool and hot tub. Located right next to nature on the Greenbelt path.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$980
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lodge-like location with wood-style flooring, 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Minutes from Boise Towne Square Mall.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
19 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,045
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
1 Unit Available
552 E Whitney Ct
552 East Whitney Court, Eagle, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2158 sqft
Beautiful family home located on a cul-de-sac. This home offers fantastic amenities including hardwood floors, granite tile counters, custom pine cabinets, stainless steel appliances.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Maple Grove - Franklin
8779 W. Pine Valley Lane
8779 West Pine Valley Lane, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1427 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in perfect location! 8779 W.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
12350 W Bridger Bay Dr
12350 West Bridger Bay Drive, Star, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1556 sqft
The Perfect Patio Home in Star! - This is a must see three bedroom, two full bath easy living home located in Pinewood Lakes subdivision. Enjoy vaulted ceilings, double sided gas fireplace, beautiful kitchen w/island and generous sized bedrooms.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
255 Wooddale Ave
255 South Wooddale Avenue, Eagle, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2070 sqft
Spacious Eagle home! - Beautiful and spacious Eagle home. 4 bd./ 2 ba., 2070 sq.ft., with bonus room. Large kitchen with all appliances: range with built-in microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. Living room has a gas fireplace.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Ada County Alliance
8868 West Candleston Court
8868 West Candleston Court, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
943 sqft
Location, Location, Location!! This condo is near shopping, freeway access, a gym across the street & much more also the pool is 60 yards from your front door, includes water/sewer/trash & washer/dryer in house. Hurry it will not last long.
1 of 50
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1075 N Creekwater Way
1075 N Creekwater Way, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2616 sqft
LUXURY SINGLE LEVEL EAGLE HOME BLENDS STYLE AND FUNCTION - This stunning custom built single level residence exudes quality and detailed craftsmanship with impeccable modern style for the most distinguishing renter! Upgrades include elevated
