88 Apartments for rent in Meridian, ID with garage

Listed as one of the top 100 cities in the U.S. by CNN, it's no surprise businesses are flocking to Meridian.

Those who call Meridian home have nothing but good things to say about the city. Meridian is the third-largest city in the state of Idaho and one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States, with a thriving mixture of young and old. Its had over an 85% increase in population in the last decade (and a 95% increase in happiness), and considering the quality of life it isn't hard to see why See more