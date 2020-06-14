Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:32 AM

88 Apartments for rent in Meridian, ID with garage

Meridian apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
Southwest Meridian
8 Units Available
Red Tail Apartments
121 E Victory Rd, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,220
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Red Tail Apartments in Meridian. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Southwest Meridian
13 Units Available
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,471
1301 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
3710 North Centrepoint Way
3710 Centrepoint, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1681 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.thebrickyardtownhomes.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
3715 North Centrepoint Way
3715 Centrepoint, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1364 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
1116 E Grand Canyon St
1116 East Grand Canyon Street, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
3173 sqft
3200 Square Feet located in Havasu Creek! 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a 3 car garage available by June 25th. Fully fenced back yard with sprinkler system. This home has three living spaces - two downstairs and one upstairs.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
1 Unit Available
2693 W Maracay Drive
2693 West Maracay Drive, Meridian, ID
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2733 sqft
Circular drive on large corner lot in desirable BridgeTower subdivision. Shopping center only 5 minutes away, Costco coming up! Elegant entry, beautiful hardwood floors, open stair case and 10' ceiling.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
4747 S. Highcliff Pl.
4747 South Highcliff Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1805 sqft
4747 S. Highcliff Pl. Available 07/01/20 Never Lived in 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home in Meridian - Welcome to this beautiful Hayden Home, located in Meridian (located off of Amity between Locust Grove and Eagle Road).

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
679 E Hawk St
679 East Hawk Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1478 sqft
679 E Hawk St Available 06/26/20 679 Hawk St - This beautiful home is located in a quiet Meridian neighborhood on a large corner lot with RV Parking, storage unit, garden area, fruit tree, covered back patio and custom paved patio area! With all of

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Meridian
1 Unit Available
1764 W Heavy Timber Dr
1764 West Heavy Timber Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1753 sqft
1764 W Heavy Timber Dr Available 07/05/20 Gorgeous, Modern, 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath Patio Home in Meridian Available 7/5/20! - Absolutely gorgeous, very new & modern, 1763 square foot, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Meridian available 7/5.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
354 E Carver Dr
354 E Carver Dr, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1557 sqft
354 E Carver Dr Available 07/06/20 3 Bedroom (+ bonus room) 2 Bath Home in Meridian - 3 bedroom 2 bath + Large bonus room & 1557 Square Foot home located in Meridian near Ustick & Meridian Rd.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
3043 N Yellow Peak Way
3043 North Yellow Peak Way, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1425 sqft
3043 N Yellow Peak Way Available 07/24/20 3043 Yellow Peak~Charming Meridian Home w/ Your Dream Backyard! - Located off Ustick and Locust Grove roads just minutes away from Eagle Road, The Village, and Settlers Park! This charming single level home

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
952 E Hawk Street
952 East Hawk Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1710 sqft
952 E Hawk Street Available 07/17/20 952 Hawk~ Giant 3 Bedroom Charmer Minutes from The Village! - *UPDATED PICS COMING SOON* Located in an established neighborhood off Ustick and Locust Grove roads just minutes away from Eagle Road, The Village,

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
798 E Boardwalk Row Dr
798 E Boardwalk Row Dr, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1478 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Lovely rental for busy professional - Property Id: 119720 The Bannock 1478 boasts a fantastic open living room and kitchen area.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2257 W Apgar Creek Dr
2257 West Apgar Creek Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1400 sqft
Coming soon! Beautiful 3 bedroom + office home, 2 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage,washer/dryer hookups, warm interior paint colors and lovely backyard. In Rocky Mountain School District off Linder and McMillan. $1595.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2122 W Pine Ave
2122 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1800 sqft
Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, this beautiful townhome is located near Meridian High School! This home also features a Dual HVAC system, wood flooring, and no lawn care required by tenants! $1,695/month with matching deposit.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
716 N Gray Cloud Way
716 North Gray Cloud Way, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1180 sqft
Hard to find large three bed, two bath with garage. This is an downstairs unit with walkout patio. The unit includes washer/dryer, kitchen appliances, one covered carport space and a garage. Large walk in closet it master bedroom.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
849 West Cagney Street
849 West Cagney Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2397 sqft
Beautiful 2-story home located in the heart of Paramount! Large great room with tiled gas fireplace, open kitchen w/ island, walk-in pantry, knotty alder cabinets, granite slab counter and island top - Rustic Brazilian Cherry hardwood thru entry,

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
2215 East Ringneck Court
2215 E Ringneck St, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1816 sqft
New in 2018 offering all the modern amenities 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths next to the common area for children to play on the community playground or family picnics.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
159 West Peach Springs Street
159 West Peach Springs Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1596 sqft
This is a short term rental available for Daily, Weekly and Monthly stays. The home has been fully designed, decorated and furnished. All utilities including internet are covered by the owner.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
717 West Claire Street
717 West Claire Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1669 sqft
Make this stylish house your home today! Unique and upgraded touches are evident throughout the home, from the plaza grid patterned windows to the elaborate casing trim all throughout and the knotty alder cabinetry.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
4053 N. Brooksburg Pl
4053 North Brooksburg Place, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
2135 sqft
4053 N. Brooksburg Pl Available 05/22/20 Modern style 3bed, 2.5bath, 2,135Sq.ft. 3-car garage home in Meridian - Excellent location! Close to shopping and entertainment. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home is beautiful with modern flare.

1 of 17

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
3575 South Falconers Place
3575 South Falconers Place, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1694 sqft
New Home available to rent! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a den. It also has a 2 car garage. Take a tour today before it’s too late! *Rent includes water, sewer and trash costs.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
627 N. Kayden Way
627 North Kayden Way, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1500 sqft
627 N. Kayden Way Available 04/20/20 Newly Remodeled Home in Quiet Neighborhood! - Open concept 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! Kitchen offers kitchen island with breakfast bar, walk in pantry, and kitchen appliances.

1 of 27

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3769 Frandon
3769 N Frandon Ave, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2204 sqft
3769 Frandon~Meridian Charmer with 2,200 Sq. Ft.
City Guide for Meridian, ID

Listed as one of the top 100 cities in the U.S. by CNN, it's no surprise businesses are flocking to Meridian.

Those who call Meridian home have nothing but good things to say about the city. Meridian is the third-largest city in the state of Idaho and one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States, with a thriving mixture of young and old. Its had over an 85% increase in population in the last decade (and a 95% increase in happiness), and considering the quality of life it isn't hard to see why See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Meridian, ID

Meridian apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

