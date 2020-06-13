Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:46 PM

72 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Meridian, ID

Finding an apartment in Meridian that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
Southwest Meridian
8 Units Available
Red Tail Apartments
121 E Victory Rd, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,220
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Red Tail Apartments in Meridian. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Southwest Meridian
14 Units Available
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,300
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
11 Units Available
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,141
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,426
1120 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Community includes bike storage, BBQ grills, parking, and pool. Close to Heroes Park. Located just minutes from the weekly Meridian Farmers Market & Bazaar.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Southwest Meridian
13 Units Available
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,471
1301 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
679 E Hawk St
679 East Hawk Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1478 sqft
679 E Hawk St Available 06/26/20 679 Hawk St - This beautiful home is located in a quiet Meridian neighborhood on a large corner lot with RV Parking, storage unit, garden area, fruit tree, covered back patio and custom paved patio area! With all of

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
123 Kaibab Trail Street
123 East Kaibab Trail Street, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
3065 sqft
123 Kaibab Trail Street Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Spacious Pet Friendly Meridian Home! - This home in the Solitude Place subdivision (off Meridian Road between McMillan and Ustick) and features tons of extra space throughout! All bedrooms are

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
117 E Havasupai Street
117 East Havasupai Street, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1998 sqft
117 E Havasupai Street Available 07/16/20 Delightful living in this spacious 4 bedroom Meridian home close to parks, shopping and entertainment - Welcome home to: Wonderful four bedroom home close to Meridian parks and the entertainment and

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
354 E Carver Dr
354 E Carver Dr, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1557 sqft
354 E Carver Dr Available 07/06/20 3 Bedroom (+ bonus room) 2 Bath Home in Meridian - 3 bedroom 2 bath + Large bonus room & 1557 Square Foot home located in Meridian near Ustick & Meridian Rd.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2122 W Pine Ave
2122 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1800 sqft
Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, this beautiful townhome is located near Meridian High School! This home also features a Dual HVAC system, wood flooring, and no lawn care required by tenants! $1,695/month with matching deposit.

Last updated June 13 at 09:34pm
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
1116 E Grand Canyon St
1116 East Grand Canyon Street, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
3173 sqft
3200 Square Feet located in Havasu Creek! 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a 3 car garage available by June 25th. Fully fenced back yard with sprinkler system. This home has three living spaces - two downstairs and one upstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
3710 North Centrepoint Way
3710 Centrepoint, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1681 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.thebrickyardtownhomes.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
3715 North Centrepoint Way
3715 Centrepoint, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1364 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
Southwest Meridian
1 Unit Available
1838 Heavy Timber Drive
1838 West Heavy Timber Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
$1545.00... 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath...Upgrades. Row Home. Grey Tones. Loft/Recreation Room upstairs. Clean ready for move in July 25th. No Fence so please no pets. Fridge Included. Washer and dryer Hook ups. This Home Speaks for it’s self.

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
2215 East Ringneck Court
2215 E Ringneck St, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1816 sqft
New in 2018 offering all the modern amenities 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths next to the common area for children to play on the community playground or family picnics.

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
159 West Peach Springs Street
159 West Peach Springs Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1596 sqft
This is a short term rental available for Daily, Weekly and Monthly stays. The home has been fully designed, decorated and furnished. All utilities including internet are covered by the owner.

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
717 West Claire Street
717 West Claire Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1669 sqft
Make this stylish house your home today! Unique and upgraded touches are evident throughout the home, from the plaza grid patterned windows to the elaborate casing trim all throughout and the knotty alder cabinetry.

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
Old Town Meridian
1 Unit Available
1027 W. Pine Ave
1027 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio. This unit will have new flooring and paint throughout the unit.

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
4036 W. Niemann St
4036 West Niemann Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1523 sqft
Don't miss out on this spacious sun-filled home with high ceilings and big windows.

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
Old Town Meridian
1 Unit Available
1043 W. Pine Ave
1043 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1162 sqft
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio.

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
Old Town Meridian
1 Unit Available
1071 W. Pine Ave
1071 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1014 sqft
This large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio. This unit will have new flooring and paint throughout the unit.

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
3575 South Falconers Place
3575 South Falconers Place, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1694 sqft
New Home available to rent! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a den. It also has a 2 car garage. Take a tour today before it’s too late! *Rent includes water, sewer and trash costs.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
627 N. Kayden Way
627 North Kayden Way, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1500 sqft
627 N. Kayden Way Available 04/20/20 Newly Remodeled Home in Quiet Neighborhood! - Open concept 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! Kitchen offers kitchen island with breakfast bar, walk in pantry, and kitchen appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
Old Town Meridian
1 Unit Available
1049 W. Pine Ave
1049 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1162 sqft
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio.

Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
346 E. Producer Dr.
346 East Producer Drive, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2538 sqft
PAY NO RENT FOR DECEMBER! MOVE IN TODAY! - You'll love this spacious home with inviting and open living areas throughout, just perfect for entertaining.
City Guide for Meridian, ID

Listed as one of the top 100 cities in the U.S. by CNN, it's no surprise businesses are flocking to Meridian.

Those who call Meridian home have nothing but good things to say about the city. Meridian is the third-largest city in the state of Idaho and one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States, with a thriving mixture of young and old. Its had over an 85% increase in population in the last decade (and a 95% increase in happiness), and considering the quality of life it isn't hard to see why See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Meridian, ID

Finding an apartment in Meridian that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

