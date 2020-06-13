Apartment List
91 Apartments for rent in Meridian, ID with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southwest Meridian
14 Units Available
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,300
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
10 Units Available
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,141
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,424
1120 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Community includes bike storage, BBQ grills, parking, and pool. Close to Heroes Park. Located just minutes from the weekly Meridian Farmers Market & Bazaar.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
Southwest Meridian
7 Units Available
Red Tail Apartments
121 E Victory Rd, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,235
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Red Tail Apartments in Meridian. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southwest Meridian
13 Units Available
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,471
1301 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2122 W Pine Ave
2122 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1800 sqft
Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, this beautiful townhome is located near Meridian High School! This home also features a Dual HVAC system, wood flooring, and no lawn care required by tenants! $1,695/month with matching deposit.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
716 N Gray Cloud Way
716 North Gray Cloud Way, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1180 sqft
Hard to find large three bed, two bath with garage. This is an downstairs unit with walkout patio. The unit includes washer/dryer, kitchen appliances, one covered carport space and a garage. Large walk in closet it master bedroom.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
952 E Hawk Street
952 East Hawk Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1710 sqft
952 E Hawk Street Available 07/17/20 952 Hawk~ Giant 3 Bedroom Charmer Minutes from The Village! - *UPDATED PICS COMING SOON* Located in an established neighborhood off Ustick and Locust Grove roads just minutes away from Eagle Road, The Village,

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
159 W Addeson Street
159 W Addeson St, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1709 sqft
EXCEPTIONAL CUSTOM BUILT HOME WITH ALL THE EXTRAS - FLEXIBLE TERMS (6-12 MOS) - This better-than-new, single level dream home on a corner lot is perfect for downsizing without compromising in luxury with its every imaginable upgrade! An expansive

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Meridian
1 Unit Available
1764 W Heavy Timber Dr
1764 West Heavy Timber Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1753 sqft
1764 W Heavy Timber Dr Available 07/05/20 Gorgeous, Modern, 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath Patio Home in Meridian Available 7/5/20! - Absolutely gorgeous, very new & modern, 1763 square foot, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Meridian available 7/5.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
2215 East Ringneck Court
2215 E Ringneck St, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1816 sqft
New in 2018 offering all the modern amenities 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths next to the common area for children to play on the community playground or family picnics.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
159 West Peach Springs Street
159 West Peach Springs Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1596 sqft
This is a short term rental available for Daily, Weekly and Monthly stays. The home has been fully designed, decorated and furnished. All utilities including internet are covered by the owner.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
717 West Claire Street
717 West Claire Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1669 sqft
Make this stylish house your home today! Unique and upgraded touches are evident throughout the home, from the plaza grid patterned windows to the elaborate casing trim all throughout and the knotty alder cabinetry.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Old Town Meridian
1 Unit Available
1027 W. Pine Ave
1027 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio. This unit will have new flooring and paint throughout the unit.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
1 Unit Available
4036 W. Niemann St
4036 West Niemann Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1523 sqft
Don't miss out on this spacious sun-filled home with high ceilings and big windows.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Old Town Meridian
1 Unit Available
1043 W. Pine Ave
1043 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1162 sqft
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Old Town Meridian
1 Unit Available
1071 W. Pine Ave
1071 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1014 sqft
This large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio. This unit will have new flooring and paint throughout the unit.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Old Town Meridian
1 Unit Available
1041 W. Pine Ave
1041 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1162 sqft
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio.

1 of 27

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3769 Frandon
3769 N Frandon Ave, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2204 sqft
3769 Frandon~Meridian Charmer with 2,200 Sq. Ft.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Old Town Meridian
1 Unit Available
1049 W. Pine Ave
1049 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1162 sqft
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio.

1 of 19

Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
346 E. Producer Dr.
346 East Producer Drive, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2538 sqft
PAY NO RENT FOR DECEMBER! MOVE IN TODAY! - You'll love this spacious home with inviting and open living areas throughout, just perfect for entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Meridian

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
1 Unit Available
5275 W Franklin Rd
5275 West Franklin Road, Ada County, ID
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2656 sqft
This property is at a great location just off the Ten Mile exit. It has a wonderful country feel while still being close to the city. Home recently renovated on the inside. Granite countertops in the kitchen with wood island (not shown).

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
879 W Oakhampton Dr
879 West Oakhampton Drive, Eagle, ID
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2960 sqft
879 W Oakhampton Dr Available 08/04/20 Luxurious 4 Bedroom Home on Banbury Golf Course - Meticulously cared for custom home on Banbury Golf Course, 6th tee box. Single level with upper bonus room & skylights above 3 car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Valley
1 Unit Available
11811 W. Cloverfield Lane #102
11811 W Clover Field Ln, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
928 sqft
11811 W. Cloverfield Lane #102 Available 06/19/20 2-Bedroom/2-Bath Apartment - This apartment is part of a two-story 4-plex with each unit being a single-level living space.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
5061 N Rothmans Ave
5061 North Rothmans Avenue, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1340 sqft
5061 N Rothmans Ave Available 07/10/20 5061 N Rothmans Ave - This amazing home is located in a quiet neighborhood in the Discovery, Heritage and Rocky Mountain school district.
City Guide for Meridian, ID

Listed as one of the top 100 cities in the U.S. by CNN, it's no surprise businesses are flocking to Meridian.

Those who call Meridian home have nothing but good things to say about the city. Meridian is the third-largest city in the state of Idaho and one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States, with a thriving mixture of young and old. Its had over an 85% increase in population in the last decade (and a 95% increase in happiness), and considering the quality of life it isn't hard to see why See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Meridian, ID

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Meridian renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

