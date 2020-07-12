/
southwest meridian
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:31 PM
118 Apartments for rent in Southwest Meridian, Meridian, ID
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1301 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
10 Units Available
Red Tail Apartments
121 E Victory Rd, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,165
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Red Tail Apartments in Meridian. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,300
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2883 S Jiovanni Place
2883 South Jiovanni Place, Meridian, ID
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2890 sqft
2883 S Jiovanni Place Available 08/10/20 Elegant Home with Office in Strada Bellissima Subdivision! - Wonderful 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home with an office! Walking into this gorgeous home with an office off the front door with french doors.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
541 South Canvasback Way
541 South Canvasback Way, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1519 sqft
This single level 3 bedroom / 2 bath home sits on a large lot located in a fantastic well established Meridian neighborhood. Fully fenced backyard with mature landscaping and a park-like setting.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1715 W Woodington St.
1715 West Woodington Street, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2100 sqft
$500 off 1st month Beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath 2 car with extra deep bay - Rent for $1595 month 1st year if lease signed before 7/15/2020. Normally $1695.00 2100 SF with granite, 4 bed and SS appliances. Open plan for entertaining.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 09:23pm
1 Unit Available
1838 Heavy Timber Drive
1838 West Heavy Timber Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
$1700.00..... 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath...Upgrades. Row Home. Grey Tones. Loft/Recreation Room upstairs. Clean ready for move in July 25th. No Fence so please no pets. Fridge Included. Washer and dryer Hook ups. This Home Speaks for it’s self.
Results within 1 mile of Southwest Meridian
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 09:23pm
1 Unit Available
1059 W. Pine Ave
1059 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1162 sqft
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
835 N. Gray Cloud
835 North Gray Cloud Way, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1930 sqft
835 N. Gray Cloud Available 08/13/20 835 Gray Cloud~3 Car Garage, Whopping Square Footage, Easy Freeway Access! - *UPDATED PICS COMING SOON* Located off Pine and Ten Mile roads in a well-kept cul-de-sac close to quick freeway access! 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2042 W Pine Ave
2042 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1550 sqft
Newer 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome available soon!! Master bedroom is located on the lower level. This home is equipped with walk-in closets, granite countertops, a microwave, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hookups.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
5275 W Franklin Rd
5275 West Franklin Road, Ada County, ID
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2656 sqft
This property is at a great location just off the Ten Mile exit. It has a wonderful country feel while still being close to the city. Home recently renovated on the inside. Granite countertops in the kitchen with wood island (not shown).
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 09:23pm
1 Unit Available
674 W Idaho Ave
674 West Idaho Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
900 sqft
$1025.00...Plus $30.00 for WST. Updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Town home Front Unit. Private Patio, Open Concept Down Stairs. Right off Pine Ave. Walking or Biking Distance to Downtown Meridian. 674 W Idaho. Meridian Id.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 09:23pm
1 Unit Available
1027 W. Pine Ave
1027 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio. This unit will have new flooring and paint throughout the unit.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 09:23pm
1 Unit Available
1049 W. Pine Ave
1049 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1162 sqft
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 09:23pm
1 Unit Available
1041 W. Pine Ave
1041 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1162 sqft
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio.
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
627 N. Kayden Way
627 North Kayden Way, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1500 sqft
627 N. Kayden Way Available 04/20/20 Newly Remodeled Home in Quiet Neighborhood! - Open concept 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! Kitchen offers kitchen island with breakfast bar, walk in pantry, and kitchen appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Southwest Meridian
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
Jasper
1018 North Webb Way, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$996
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1219 sqft
A whole-approach to home, Jasper is an oasis at the center of daily life with modern finishes and thoughtful amenities which weave convenience, wellness, comfort and productivity to ease your mind, body and spirit.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
5 Units Available
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,080
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1120 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Community includes bike storage, BBQ grills, parking, and pool. Close to Heroes Park. Located just minutes from the weekly Meridian Farmers Market & Bazaar.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 02:00pm
1 Unit Available
2693 W Maracay Drive
2693 West Maracay Drive, Meridian, ID
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2733 sqft
Circular drive on large corner lot in desirable BridgeTower subdivision. Shopping center only 5 minutes away, Costco coming up! Elegant entry, beautiful hardwood floors, open stair case and 10' ceiling.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
754 Scotney
754 N Scotney Ave, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1845 sqft
754 Scotney Available 08/17/20 Pet Friendly Open Floor Plan! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Meridian! The home flows nicely into the open living room, dinning room and kitchen.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
691 E. Ridgestone Dr
691 East Ridgestone Drive, Kuna, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2001 sqft
691 E.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
292 Ryegate St
292 E Ryegate Dr, Meridian, ID
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2582 sqft
This gorgeous home is a 5 bedroom 3 bath custom home with over 2500 square feet of comfortable living.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1116 E Grand Canyon St
1116 East Grand Canyon Street, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
3173 sqft
3200 Square Feet located in Havasu Creek! 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a 3 car garage available by June 25th. Fully fenced back yard with sprinkler system. This home has three living spaces - two downstairs and one upstairs.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
6818 South Catfish Creek Avenue
6818 S Catfish Creek Ave, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2010 sqft
To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493. Come home to this sparkling brand new home located in Meridian with easy freeway access.